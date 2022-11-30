ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rock929rocks.com

Top 20 Best Downtowns in America: 2 New England Cities Make the List

Which cities and towns have the best downtowns in America? One of them is right here in Massachusetts, the other is further north. It’s always fun to pick through these lists, and it’s always a point of pride when something or someplace local makes the cut. Such is the case with this one from Attractions of America. It’s a list of the Top 20 Best Downtowns in America, and they set it up like this:
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
offmetro.com

Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts

We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
WESTFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
BOSTON, MA
southarkansassun.com

Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death

Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
ACTON, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Pour one out for Good Life as the beloved Boston venue drops its final beat

We’re quickly approaching the end of the year, but a new calendar unexpectedly materialized this week that suddenly approaches the end of an era. Good Life, the beloved and respected downtown Boston bar and nightclub at 28 Kingston St., which merged hip-hop and dance music like few other spots in the city, will permanently close on December 17.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor

EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
codebluehmhs.org

Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA

November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy