Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Related
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
rock929rocks.com
Top 20 Best Downtowns in America: 2 New England Cities Make the List
Which cities and towns have the best downtowns in America? One of them is right here in Massachusetts, the other is further north. It’s always fun to pick through these lists, and it’s always a point of pride when something or someplace local makes the cut. Such is the case with this one from Attractions of America. It’s a list of the Top 20 Best Downtowns in America, and they set it up like this:
iheart.com
All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
offmetro.com
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
People in Chelsea got up close and personal with the Royal Highnesses
CHELSEA, Mass. — People who waited in Chelsea to catch a glimpse of the Royal Highnesses got more than a quick look. The Prince and Princess spent a good amount of time talking to people in the crowd. The crowd started building early Thursday morning outside Roca, a violence...
Local business owner relies on quality and community to reopen his doors
DEDHAM, Mass — The past few years have been challenging to say the least for small business owners. Most had to close their doors and then hiring back staff was another hurdle. But a Dedham business owner said his dedication to the community and quality products helped keep his business running.
nbcboston.com
The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
WATCH: Massachusetts Boy Dressed As Royal Guard Hand Flowers To Will, Kate
A young boy from Brookline got to his own audience with British Royalty, thanks to his fantastic fashion sense, reports said. Henry Dynov-Teixeira, age 8, dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard as Prince William and Princess Catherine left Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday, Dec.…
southarkansassun.com
Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death
Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
‘Hanging up my apron’: Beloved Boston restaurant closing after more than 40 years
BOSTON — A beloved restaurant in Boston will close its doors later this month after more than 40 years of business. Ristorante Fiore, a North End staple on Hanover Street, is slated to serve up its final meals on Dec. 25, 2022, an announcement on Facebook indicated. “It has...
NECN
‘That's What Neighbors Are for': People Help Disabled Woman After Nasty Note
After a rude note was left telling a disabled woman to clean up her yard in Billerica, Massachusetts, community members came together in support. Kristene Whitehouse says her heart sank when she received a note in her mailbox Monday night. The message read, "Clean up your yard leaves they blow...
vanyaland.com
Pour one out for Good Life as the beloved Boston venue drops its final beat
We’re quickly approaching the end of the year, but a new calendar unexpectedly materialized this week that suddenly approaches the end of an era. Good Life, the beloved and respected downtown Boston bar and nightclub at 28 Kingston St., which merged hip-hop and dance music like few other spots in the city, will permanently close on December 17.
Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor
EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
codebluehmhs.org
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA
November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
The Royals walk the Green Carpet among many celebrities ahead of Earthshot Award Ceremony
BOSTON — Prince William and Princess Katherine’s three-day tour in and around Boston ends Friday night with the Earthshot Prize ceremony at Boston’s MGM Music Hall. The crowd started to line the street early Friday as they prepared the Green Carpet for all the celebrities who have arrived for the Earthshot Boston 2022 Awards show.
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Comments / 0