Von Miller injury update: Bills pass-rusher provides potential timetable for return from knee injury

WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gains attention beyond the 716
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gained national attention through commercials, earning the second top selling jersey on the NFL's website, and even through acts of kindness. Allen has even had signs make it all the way to "Patriot Territory" during election time. His jersey...
Patriots Fans Furious With Bill Belichick Tonight
The New England Patriots came into tonight's game against the Buffalo Bills on the outside of AFC playoff race. Perhaps Bill Belichick isn't aware of the Patriots current position. At the end of the first half, trailing 17-7, New England ran a few suspect plays and failed to use their timeouts wisely.
Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Bills are in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, and they just made a move that clears room to sign him if he wants to come to Buffalo. The post Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NFL World Reacts To What Greg Cosell Said About The Bills
The Buffalo Bills remain a top Super Bowl contender behind an offense that ranks second in scoring and total yards behind the Kansas City Chiefs. Many observers believe Josh Allen can steer a high-octane offense to a championship. However, Greg Cosell suggested that everyone is overlooking the supporting cast's shortcomings.
Kendrick Bourne Pulls No Punches In Critiquing Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — Shortly after the Patriots’ latest humbling loss to the division rival Buffalo Bills, Kendrick Bourne voiced his frustration over the current state of New England’s stagnant offense. The Patriots’ offensive players need to perform better, the typically upbeat wideout said. The receivers need to...
NY Jets spotted working on a frustrating weakness at practice
This New York Jets coaching staff knows how to identify its weaknesses and work on them. Outside of the quarterback play, the New York Jets have mostly been pleasurable for their fans to watch throughout the majority of the 2022 season so far. There have been ups and downs for all facets of the team, but relative to expectations, this group is a fun one.
Buffalo Bills Schedule 2022
Here's the Buffalo Bills' football schedule with a full list of their 2022 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
New York Post
Here’s how to watch tonights Bills v. Patriots matchup on Prime Video
Thanksgiving has come and gone. The victors of the last Thursday’s games have already munched on their turkey legs on center field, and until next November, no major holidays will fall on Thursday nights. This means we can get back to focusing on what really matters: The NFL and...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Bills' Josh Allen trolls the Patriots after another win at Gillette Stadium
Following their 24-10 win against the New England Patriots on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills moved to 9-3 and took back over first place in the AFC East. The win gave the Bills their first three-game winning streak in Foxboro since the 1992-1994 seasons. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for...
3 reasons why Odell Beckham Jr. should end free agent tour with Buffalo Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. is finally healed up from a torn ACL injury he suffered during last year’s Super Bowl and
Boomer Esiason Questions if Giants Can Finish Off Playoff Run
Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason explains why he thinks the Giants have an uphill battle to make the playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, more RBs impacting Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 13 injury report ahead of Sunday's kickoffs across the league. We already know that JK Dobbins (knee) and Michael Carter (ankle) are unlikely to play, while Najee Harris (oblique) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) didn't even make their respective teams' final injury reports. Unfortunately, several key RBs (Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, Jaylen Warren, Antonio Gibson) are "questionable" and will force owners to check for updates and potentially make some last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy more WRs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit calls
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 13 injury report for several standout wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Jameson Williams, Darius Slayton, and Zay Jones, who are listed as "questionable" and could have a major effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Fans express mixed reactions to Deion Sanders' reported $5 million deal to coach struggling Colorado Buffs after three-year dominating run at Jackson State
His potential move to Colorado University has college football fans divided after three successful years coaching Jackson State.
There's "Insane" Weather At NFL's Thursday Night Game
The elements might have an impact on tonight's AFC East showdown between Buffalo and New England. It's going to be cold, but another aspect of the weather reportedly could play a bigger role. According to reporters on the scene, the wind is whipping around Gillette Stadium. "It is so windy...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi covered World Cup, Michigan vs. Ohio State and NFL games in insane 10-day stretch
The Thanksgiving weekend was on the calendar of sports fans everywhere as the World Cup coincided with NFL action and the rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State. Millions watched it, but Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi lived it. Rinaldi had an unfathomable stretch of work over the last 10...
NBC Sports
Matt Judon laments latest 'random' drug test after Patriots-Bills
Matt Judon believes there's an inaccurate word in the NFL's "random drug test" policy. The morning after the New England Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, Judon tweeted that he had been selected for a random drug test. He also suggested this isn't the first time...
