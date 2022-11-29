Read full article on original website
NBA Twitter Reacts to Suns SG Devin Booker's 51-Point Game
Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker put on quite the show last night. The NBA world took notice.
Ja Morant implies referees have 'too much power' in Instagram post after Timberwolves loss
The Memphis Grizzlies had one of their ugliest games of the season in a 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis recorded its most turnovers (27) since 2007 and missed 12 free throws in 30 attempts. On top of that, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant were both ejected with 1:22...
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
Jason Kidd reveals potential rotation changes for Luka Doncic, Mavs with Josh Green emergence
The Dallas Mavericks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Golden State Warriors with a 9-10 record after losing four straight games. However, Luka Doncic has had enough of the Mavs’ shenanigans and put a stop to their bleeding with a 41-point, 12-rebound, and 12-assist performance. And perhaps this...
New York Knicks' Julius Randle praised by coach Tom Thibodeau following birthday heroics
Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, helping the New York Knicks extend their win streak with a blistering 140-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. "He was super aggressive early, and he got into a great rhythm," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He always does a...
C.J. McCollum's Status For Raptors-Pelicans Game
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.
Zion dominates on both ends in Pelicans’ win over Raptors
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Down two starters for a second straight game, the Pelicans were shorthanded in the Smoothie King Center again on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night but there were no signs of limitations as blew past the Raptors, a top 10 team in the East, 126-108. The Pelicans remain...
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
Clippers Believe Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are Returning Soon
The LA Clippers have been figuring out ways to win without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but the team has become severely shorthanded. On Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, the team was missing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard, and Norman Powell. Fortunately, it looks like help is coming soon.
How to watch Steph Curry vs. DeMar DeRozan: Time, channel, live stream for Warriors vs. Bulls Friday NBA game
The Warriors have looked more like themselves lately. Following a worrisome 3-7 start to the season, Golden State has won five of its last seven games to improve to 11-11. Their improved play has the Warriors back in Play-In territory and only a couple of games out of the top six in the Western Conference standings.
Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 points on Bulls in three quarters
While Wednesday night's performance pales in comparison to Booker's 70-point outing in 2017, it'll still go down as one of his best. Booker posted a ridiculous stat line, finishing 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Booker had only nine points after...
Luka Doncic’s bananas performance draws hilarious take from Jason Kidd
Luka Doncic blessed the Dallas Mavericks with yet another mesmerizing performance Tuesday night, this time against the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, at home. Doncic torched the Warriors’ defense for 41 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field for the Mavs. But points were far from the only...
NBA coaches on the hot seat: Dwane Casey, Tom Thibodeau headline the list
The NBA can be cut-throat when expectations aren't met. Here are the NBA coaches that are on the hot seat as the 2022-'23 season progresses.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Philadelphia 76ers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies can't use the short-handed excuse on Friday night. The Grizzlies (12-9) are still without Danny Green, Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams, but Friday's opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, are missing James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey and Harden the second- and third-leading scorers on the Sixers behind Joel...
Devin Booker Joined James Harden on Elite List Wednesday
Devin Booker had himself a night on Wednesday.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Upgraded to Questionable vs Kings
Good news for the Clippers, there's a decent chance that the team will get their big guns back in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been upgraded to questionable against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon. Paul George has missed the last six straight games because of a hamstring tendon strain, and Kawhi Leonard has missed the last five straight games because of an ankle sprain. Additionally, Leonard has only played in 5 out of 23 games this season.
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
