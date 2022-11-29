Good news for the Clippers, there's a decent chance that the team will get their big guns back in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been upgraded to questionable against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon. Paul George has missed the last six straight games because of a hamstring tendon strain, and Kawhi Leonard has missed the last five straight games because of an ankle sprain. Additionally, Leonard has only played in 5 out of 23 games this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO