El Paso, TX

KVIA

Tommy’s Express Car Wash donates to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas -- Tommy's Express Car Wash donated $2,500 to Operation Noel.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

HUB International donates $5,000 to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas -- Representatives from HUB International donates $5,000 to Operation Noel. The check presentation happened during a special telethon on ABC-7.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

GECU foundation donates $5,000 to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas -- The GECU foundation donated $5,000 live on ABC-7 to Operation Noel. Georgina Hernandez was interviewed live at the Fred Loya phone bank. For just $17.50, you can provide a warm winter jacket to a child in need. Every year, ABC-7 teams us with Operation Noel to help thousands of Borderland children.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark's beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Operation Noel helps Chaparral family

EL PASO, Texas -- Kenia Zamarron takes care of her three young sons. The single mom lives with her sister, nieces, and nephews. One of Zamarron's sons suffers from asthma. His father died in a work accident when the boy was just a year old. Zamarron recently moved back from...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers. On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP's primary inspection system revealed an outstanding warrant.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Buy El Paso Day highlights shopping local this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas– What a better way to share your love for local businesses than on "Buy El Paso Day.". It's happening on Saturday December 3, El Pasoans who shop at a participating business will receive a free, limited edition mercado bag and a sticker.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested for torturing puppy at east El Paso park

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested for mistreating a puppy at an eastside park in early November. Police arrest 69-year-old Carlos Jose Fernandez. He's charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by torture. According to police, a witness saw Fernandez pulling on the puppy's leash so hard the puppy...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso

When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
EL PASO, TX
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com's 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank needs your help

EL PASO, Texas - Inflation is hurting everyone, it's forcing families, even those with multiple incomes, to seek assistance. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger's mission is to combat the hunger crisis in our region. The food bank has seen an increase in demand due to the recent spike in the...
EL PASO, TX

