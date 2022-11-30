Read full article on original website
El Paso Sheriff Richard Wiles responds to DA Rosales’s resignation
EL PASO, Texas -- Amid the fallout over the resignation of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles has responded with a letter, citing requests from members of the media. Sheriff Wiles opens his letter by saying he is confident the right leader can...
3 Places Future-Former El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Could Be Hiding
The embattled future-former district attorney of El Paso, Texas, Yvonne Rosales hasn't been seen by anyone for quite some time, and I have some theories. Even when summoned to her own removal proceedings in front of a judge, defunct and incompetent district attorney Yvonne Rosales failed to make an appearance on Monday, November 28th.
Former candidate for El Paso DA speaks out about Yvonne Rosales' resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Yvonne Rosales was elected El Paso District Attorney in a runoff election in 2020. Rosales narrowly defeated fellow Democrat James Montoya, who was at the time, an assistant district attorney in the DA's office under the Jaime Esparza administration. KFOX14 spoke with Montoya the...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash donates to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas -- Tommy's Express Car Wash donated $2,500 to Operation Noel. Watch the presentation on ABC-7 at 6. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
HUB International donates $5,000 to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas -- Representatives from HUB International donates $5,000 to Operation Noel. The check presentation happened during a special telethon on ABC-7. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
GECU foundation donates $5,000 to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas -- The GECU foundation donated $5,000 live on ABC-7 to Operation Noel. Georgina Hernandez was interviewed live at the Fred Loya phone bank. For just $17.50, you can provide a warm winter jacket to a child in need. Every year, ABC-7 teams us with Operation Noel to help thousands of Borderland children.
El Paso prosecutor resigns after facing accusations of incompetence
El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign. She faced accusations of incompetence involving hundreds of cases and of slowing down the case against the suspected Walmart shooter.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Migrants released into downtown El Paso; face cold, nowhere to turn for help
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. According to border officials, there have been 1,500 provisional releases in the El Paso sector since Nov. 4. The migrants are being released in downtown El Paso, leaving many without money...
At 100, competitive bridge gives El Paso woman her competitive edge to longevity
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman turns 100 and celebrates by playing a game she loves. Ella Duncan plays competitive bridge, saying it keeps her mind sharp. Duncan came to El Paso as a military wife. She was a teacher for 36 years, 24 of them at Edgar...
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
Operation Noel helps Chaparral family
EL PASO, Texas -- Kenia Zamarron takes care of her three young sons. The single mom lives with her sister, nieces, and nephews. One of Zamarron's sons suffers from asthma. His father died in a work accident when the boy was just a year old. Zamarron recently moved back from...
Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers. On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP’s primary inspection system revealed […]
El Paso man killed in fiery crash in Pecos County
PECOS COUNTY, Texas — DPS is reporting one man is dead following a crash in Pecos County. According to the crash report, Jorge Marin, 45, of El Paso was driving a semi-truck south on FM 1053 around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. At the same time, another semi was...
Buy El Paso Day highlights shopping local this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas– What a better way to share your love for local businesses than on “Buy El Paso Day.”. It's happening on Saturday December 3, El Pasoans who shop at a participating business will receive a free, limited edition mercado bag and a sticker. There will also...
Man arrested for torturing puppy at east El Paso park
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested for mistreating a puppy at an eastside park in early November. Police arrest 69-year-old Carlos Jose Fernandez. He's charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by torture. According to police, a witness saw Fernandez pulling on the puppy's leash so hard the puppy...
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023
Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
“It’s inhumane”: Lower Valley residents complain of constant idle, fumes from locomotives
EL PASO, Texas -- Retired locomotive engineer Felipe Acuña has been living in his lower valley home that's located right behind a Union Pacific rail yard since the 1970s. He says for the last seven years, trains have been constantly idling and spewing diesel fumes. He has had enough...
The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank needs your help
EL PASO, Texas - Inflation is hurting everyone, it’s forcing families, even those with multiple incomes, to seek assistance. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger's mission is to combat the hunger crisis in our region. The food bank has seen an increase in demand due to the recent spike in the...
