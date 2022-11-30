Read full article on original website
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego
OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
News 8 KFMB
High demand for The Black Santa
For many kids, seeing a Santa that looks like them makes the holiday even more magical. Kenneth White, The Black Santa, is spreading joy across San Diego County.
News 8 KFMB
December Nights | Get ready for the food!
Come celebrate the Holiday Season at December Nights, December 2 and 3 at Balboa Park. CBS 8's Keristen Holmes visits the Budda Soul Food Truck.
News 8 KFMB
Aztec kicking extraordinaire Jack Browning 'honored' to be Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year
SAN DIEGO — For the fifth time in the last eight seasons, an Aztec has won the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year. The latest winner is senior Jack Browning. Browning was extremely impressive this year for the Aztecs, and he handled all three kicking duties, punting, place kicking, and he was responsible for kickoffs as well. Browning was thankful for the honor but gave credit to his coaches.
