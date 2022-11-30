SAN DIEGO — For the fifth time in the last eight seasons, an Aztec has won the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year. The latest winner is senior Jack Browning. Browning was extremely impressive this year for the Aztecs, and he handled all three kicking duties, punting, place kicking, and he was responsible for kickoffs as well. Browning was thankful for the honor but gave credit to his coaches.

