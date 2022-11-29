Read full article on original website
December CWD hunt offers additional harvest opportunities
Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
BWSR announces 2022 Outstanding Watershed District Employee
Alexandria, Minn. – Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) Executive Director John Jaschke presented the 2022 Outstanding Watershed District Employee award to Capitol Region Watershed District (CRWD) Monitoring and Research Division Manager Bob Fossum today during the Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts’ (MAWD) annual conference in Alexandria.
Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Dec. 2
Explore the outdoors this winter by hunting Minnesota small game. Hunting pheasants, ruffed grouse, squirrels or rabbits offers opportunities to enjoy the Minnesota outdoors as temperatures fall and snow blankets the landscape. Pheasants: Hunting season is open through Jan. 1, 2023. On Dec. 1, the daily bag limit increased to...
In-Person Minnesota Organic Conference Returns
Registration is open for Minnesota’s only statewide conference on organic agriculture, which is returning to an in-person format. The Minnesota Organic Conference, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will take place on January 5 and 6, 2023 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
In de-icing season, a “less is more” approach best protects lakes and streams
With the arrival of winter weather come warnings to avoid using too much of a good thing to maintain snowy roadways, sidewalks and parking lots. Salt — often used to de-ice our paved surfaces — is commonly over-applied, sending too much chloride into our waterways and wreaking havoc for fish and other wildlife. Minnesotans can do their part this winter with a “less is better” strategy for salting surfaces and by using other tools to get the job done.
Attorney General Ellison settles with CarMax over disclosure of safety recalls
Minnesota joins bipartisan coalition of 36 states and territories in resolving claims CarMax falsely advertised the safety of vehicles with open recalls. December 1, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today announced a $1 million multistate settlement between CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc., and a bipartisan coalition of 36 Attorneys General that will require CarMax to disclose to consumers open — that is, unrepaired — recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles before consumers buy them.
