With the arrival of winter weather come warnings to avoid using too much of a good thing to maintain snowy roadways, sidewalks and parking lots. Salt — often used to de-ice our paved surfaces — is commonly over-applied, sending too much chloride into our waterways and wreaking havoc for fish and other wildlife. Minnesotans can do their part this winter with a “less is better” strategy for salting surfaces and by using other tools to get the job done.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO