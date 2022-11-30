ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Livermore school custodian takes care of business while watching USA-Iran World Cup match

By Juliette Goodrich
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3dlo_0jRzVn7S00

Livermore HS custodian among soccer fans taking care of business while watching USA-Iran match 01:52

LIVERMORE -- With the high-stakes USA World Cup match against Iran on during school hours, Granada High School custodian and campus supervisor Rick Gutierrez was among those doing some multi-tasking Tuesday.

Gutierrez loves his students, the students love him, and he loves sports. On Tuesday, while he was watching over the students on campus, he was also watching Team USA on his phone.

"It's Iran versus USA and it is ten minutes into the first half," Gutierrez updated.

Phones are usually tucked away during school hours, but not during the biggest USA men's soccer match in eight years

"That's what I am doing," he said. "I am telling kids to behave today so I can watch the game. After that, we can handle the kids but for right now, they need to behave for a couple of hours."

Even Granada High principal Clark Conover was on board with no penalties for phone use Tuesday.

"Go USA!" Conover said.

Gutierrez said not to worry because he still has his head in the game when it comes to getting kids to class to meet their own goals.  Students didn't seem to mind his gentle nudges. Some called him the campus coach of sorts.

"Well, we know he means it because he cares," said one student.  "He cares not just because it's his job."

As for his prediction on the score, "I am hoping for 1-0 just to get a win," Gutierrez accurately predicted. "We just need a win."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Passionate Bay Area soccer supporter revels in World Cup fever

OAKLAND -- The World Cup has shined a massive spotlight on soccer, with the sport gaining national popularity here in the U.SFor Jenna Lamb, the World Cup marks a special time when her favorite sport is celebrated almost like a religion. "My history with soccer is a long one," Lamb told KPIX 5. "Soccer has taught me so many values in life similar to what religion teaches. It's taught me communication, leadership, failing and getting back up. You're hoping, you're praying, sending up any prayers you can for your team."Soccer came easy for Lamb, who has crafted her life around the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Women's soccer league launches NorCal division with 8 clubs

SAN FRANCISCO – A women's semi-professional soccer league announced Thursday that six expansion teams in the Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California will join the league starting in its 2023 season.The United Soccer League W League announced the creation of its NorCal Division, which will include the clubs Academica SC, California Storm, Marin FC, The Olympic Club, Pleasanton RAGE, and San Francisco Glens, along with the Oakland Soul and Stockton Cargo clubs that were already announced as a part of the league starting next year."The establishment of a NorCal Division is a watershed moment for the W League. Paired with our Northwest Division, the W League's footprint is now truly national," USL W League president Amanda Vandervort said in the announcement of the new teams joining the league that had its inaugural season this year.Along with the Bay Area-based teams in Marin FC, Olympic Club, Pleasanton RAGE and the San Francisco Glens, the Academica SC club is based in Turlock and the California Storm is based in Sacramento.The additions bring the league to more than 60 clubs nationwide, according to the league.More information about the USL W League can be found at https://www.uslwleague.com/.
SACRAMENTO, CA
High School Football PRO

Pittsburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Manteca High School football team will have a game with Pittsburg High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF North Regional 1-A Football Championship Bowl Game. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MANTECA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Republican farmer wins hyper-close race for Modesto-area House seat

MODESTO -- Republican John Duarte defeated Democrat Adam Gray on Friday in a new California U.S. House district in the Central Valley farm belt that produced the closest congressional contest in the state this year.With virtually all of the ballots counted, Duarte has just over 50% of the vote. Gray conceded in a statement, saying, "I accept the results and have called to congratulate my opponent.""This was one of the closest races in the country. More than 130,000 ballots were cast, and the outcome will be decided by just a few hundred votes," Gray said.Duarte said in a statement, "I...
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART San Jose extension threatens longtime small businesses in its path

SAN JOSE - The long awaited BART extension to San Jose is taking some key steps forward, but the progress could lead to some longtime downtown small businesses getting squeezed out. When Jose Landin first strapped on an apron, he was new to the country and working the overnight shift at a Yum-Yum donuts. "We learned the way of doing business," Landin said. That was more than 30 years ago. Now, Jose and his four brothers are co-owners of 3 Mexico Bakery-Taquerias including the one at 3rd and Santa Clara in downtown San Jose. The brothers' pan dulce is a favorite...
SAN JOSE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in San Mateo, CA

San Mateo, CA, is on the Peninsula, just 20 miles south of San Francisco. But with its wealth of restaurants, you don’t need to leave the Peninsula to enjoy many of the same culinary delights available in San Francisco. You can savor a wide range of cuisines in San...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFNext: San Francisco teacher's odyssey getting to and from work a non-stop challenge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the break of dawn, a routine kicks off in Concord. Lisa Gaglioti grabs her lunch, stashes it into her bag packed with work, and says goodbye to her cat.Within seconds she's out the door, into the dark, and on her way. Gaglioti is in a hurry. She doesn't want to miss the train. "I got to catch BART to make it to San Francisco to go to work," she said.Gaglioti works as a special education teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School in the city's Excelsior District. The public school is about 30 miles away. Her commute is roughly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel

Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Father Harry Schlitt, S.F.’s rock ’n’ roll priest, dies at 83

San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83. “He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Veteran steps up to restore vandalized Pleasant Hill 9-11 memorial

PLEASANT HILL -- In Pleasant Hill, neighbors were shocked to find the Twin Towers Memorial defaced, covered in graffiti.  Instead of waiting for a city department to clean it up, a military veteran stepped up to do what he could to restore it.  Israel Masallo is a dad and a military veteran. He served in the California National Guard from 2000 to 2008.  "I served 8 years and I was deployed in Iraq in '04 and '05," Massallo said.Just steps away from his own house, sits a reminder honoring the many service members and civilians lost.  "A lot of people,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night

(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Parents on edge after infant's possible fentanyl exposure in San Francisco park

By Andrea Nakano, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities are still trying to figure out how a 10-month-old baby may have ingested fentanyl in a San Francisco park and nearly died.The incident has many parents concerned about whether or not it can happen to their child.The good news is that Ivan Matkovic, the father, says his son is doing great. He believes his son touched something with a trace amount of fentanyl powder and then put his fingers in his mouth. Even a small amount could be lethal for a young child.Families gathered at Golden Gate Park on Thursday night to enjoy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Schools Deal With Heating Problems Amid Winter Storm

﻿Winter weather has definitely arrived in the Bay Area, forcing everyone to bundle up and crank up their heater. But some Bay Area schoolchildren have had to rely on their sweaters and jackets to stay warm. Problems with the HVAC system at Holbrook Language Academy in Concord have left...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Storm Brings Plenty of Water to the Bay Area, Not Enough to Combat Drought

The Bay Area is gearing up for a weekend of constant rainfall and with the Friday storm, the ground is getting the saturation it needs. But experts warn this is still not nearly enough to get us over the hump, especially after they just announced it can’t help. Crews...
CBS San Francisco

Poole scores 30 points, Warriors beat Bulls

SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green is healthy and back to his elite level of doing a bit of everything on both ends, even leading the offense with the second unit. He just missed his first triple-double of the season.Green is regularly knocking down 3-pointers, too.Jordan Poole also found his groove from beyond the arc. He came off the bench to score 30 points with a season-high seven 3-pointers to take some pressure off Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111 on Friday night.The defending champs are starting to click."The rotations changed a little bit a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
101K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy