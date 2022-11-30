Livermore school custodian takes care of business while watching USA-Iran World Cup match

Livermore HS custodian among soccer fans taking care of business while watching USA-Iran match 01:52

LIVERMORE -- With the high-stakes USA World Cup match against Iran on during school hours, Granada High School custodian and campus supervisor Rick Gutierrez was among those doing some multi-tasking Tuesday.

Gutierrez loves his students, the students love him, and he loves sports. On Tuesday, while he was watching over the students on campus, he was also watching Team USA on his phone.

"It's Iran versus USA and it is ten minutes into the first half," Gutierrez updated.

Phones are usually tucked away during school hours, but not during the biggest USA men's soccer match in eight years

"That's what I am doing," he said. "I am telling kids to behave today so I can watch the game. After that, we can handle the kids but for right now, they need to behave for a couple of hours."

Even Granada High principal Clark Conover was on board with no penalties for phone use Tuesday.

"Go USA!" Conover said.

Gutierrez said not to worry because he still has his head in the game when it comes to getting kids to class to meet their own goals. Students didn't seem to mind his gentle nudges. Some called him the campus coach of sorts.

"Well, we know he means it because he cares," said one student. "He cares not just because it's his job."

As for his prediction on the score, "I am hoping for 1-0 just to get a win," Gutierrez accurately predicted. "We just need a win."