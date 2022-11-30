Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
dayton247now.com
Woman who died in Washington Township crash has been identified
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The woman who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Washington Township has been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said today that Gillermina Rodriguez, 81, of Dayton died following the crash at State Route 725 and Yankee Road in Washington Township. The sheriff's office said...
dayton247now.com
Sinclair launching nursing bachelor's degree program, local hospital response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sinclair College is launching a new program designed to help the high demand for nurses across our area. The college will offer a 4-year Bachelor of Science Nursing completion program. Sinclair hopes the program will bridge the gap in the nursing shortage and earn nurses more...
dayton247now.com
No occupants around after car found on its top in creek
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A car was found on its top in a creek in Dayton Saturday morning. Fire departments and police were sent the area of Cornell Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue at about 9:20 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in the water, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
dayton247now.com
Legal action after life-changing encounter with Dayton Police
A man who is non-verbal, deaf and battling cerebral palsy had a life-changing encounter with Dayton Police, which he called excruciating, and his CP symptoms worse. Now, he's taking legal action. Find out what actions the Dayton Police are taking since the incident, Tuesday at 10 pm on FOX 45.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
dayton247now.com
FLOC holds annual toy drive for kids served by Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Toys from FLOC (For Love of Children)'s Christmas Toy Cottage will once again be given to children being served by Montgomery County Children Services. With the intention of providing Christmas gifts to kids who might otherwise miss out on the holiday, the FLOC Christmas for Kids program was established more than 30 years ago.
dayton247now.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on downtown Dayton parade shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone who provides information to the location, identification, or arrest of the suspect involved in the Nov. 25 shooting incident during the Grande Illumination Parade and tree lighting in downtown Dayton. Police say that just before the...
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
New EMT saves puppy during Dayton fire
Hale graduated on November 18 and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
dayton247now.com
Cat makes friends with Amazon driver in Washington Court House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Amazon driver made a new friend while delivering a package to a house in Washington Court House. The driver took time to pet a resident's cat who was hanging out on the front porch. It turns out the cat really enjoyed the Amazon driver's...
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of fire at Riverside car wash
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Riverside Police and Fire Dispatch, there is a car on fire in the Flying Ace Express Car Wash on Airway Rd. Dispatch says that crews are on scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Convicted murderer set for parole hearing in January
Prior agreement prevents prosecutor’s opposition. A man convicted in 1990 of murdering his grandmother will have a parole hearing in January to determine if he is eligible for parole. Normally, the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office would argue against parole, but Prosecutor Eric Stewart is bound by a previous agreement...
Porch pirates: Miamisburg woman details her experience with a thief
A Miamisburg woman captured the moment a package was stolen off her porch recently. She says the experience has changed how she manages her mail and she has a message for her thief.
dayton247now.com
Two vehicle crash causing delays on 35 westbound near Liscum Dr.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is a two vehicle accident on westbound 35 near Liscum Drive. There were two removals from the vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. OHGO says there’s a 12 minute traffic delay in that spot. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this...
dayton247now.com
Accident on I-75 at Austin Blvd
(WKEF) - There has been an accident at I-75 at Austin Blvd. Those heading down to Cincinnati from the Dayton area should expect a delay. Crews are currently on scene. We will update as we learn more.
Teen charged with critically shooting and robbing mother’s boyfriend
DAYTON — A teen was indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability on Tuesday. News Center 7 previously reported in April that a person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting in the 300 block of Ryburn Avenue. At the time, Dayton Police did not have any information about the suspect.
