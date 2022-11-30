ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Amidst a reunion, Boise State edges a CSUN squad coached by alum Trent Johnson

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

There are no banners inside ExtraMile Arena. Other than the logo on center court, nothing screams “Boise State basketball plays here.”

BSU isn’t great at honoring its past (Kellen Moore’s number isn’t retired!), but nowhere is that more evident than inside its basketball arena.

There is nothing to tell fans that the Broncos won the Mountain West Tournament last season. Nothing that would make someone remember Chris Childs or Chandler Hutchison. Nothing to let someone know when the first time Boise State made the NCAA Tournament.

And, so, you Google it and learn the Broncos’ 1975-76 squad was the first to take Boise State dancing.

A 6-foot-5 forward on that squad, Trent Johnson, was in the building on Tuesday, coaching a struggling CSU-Northridge squad that fell 55-46 to Boise State (5-2).

Johnson, a top-20 scorer in Boise State history, who was previously a head coach at Nevada, Stanford, LSU and TCU now runs the basketball program at the commuter school just outside of Los Angeles.

“We’re not rebuilding. We’re building,” Johnson said of his CSUN squad. “(I told my guys), When I was here, we went from Boise State Junior College to Division I, so a lot of experiences I had here, I want you guys to have. And then to be a part of building something that when you’re old as dirt, which I am, you can look back and be proud of it.”

A few of Johnson’s former teammates and his old Boise State coach, Bus Connor — who later manned the sidelines at The College of Idaho, the University of Idaho, Treasure Valley Community College and Nampa High — were in attendance on Tuesday.

And they got to watch Johnson throw the kitchen sink at his alma mater. CSUN has not been good this season. They entered the night ranked No. 320 in KenPom with their only win in five tries coming against a Division II school.

The Matadors, 19-point underdogs, did what great long shots do. They scraped. They made their lack of size a positive. They suffocated on defense. And, most importantly, they did not let the Broncos exhale.

“I thought we competed hard against a team that’s well-coached and has really good basketball players and knows how to win,” Johnson said. “Every time we missed a shot or had an ill-advised turnover, they took advantage.”

Clenched in their seats, Boise State fans watched a one-point halftime lead never grew to double digits. For five minutes late in the game, the game stayed within two possessions. But credit to Boise State: It avoided a devastating upset.

Up just five with a minute to play, Boise State closed out the game from the free-throw line when Marcus Shaver Jr. — Tuesday’s leading scorer with 19 points — hit four straight from the charity stripe.

“You have to be good enough to win those (games) when maybe you don’t shoot the ball great or the ball doesn’t bounce your way or just weird things happen,” BSU coach Leon Rice said. “If you can accomplish the mission on those nights, that’s great.”

When the final buzzer sounded, about two dozen folks gathered in the southeast corner of ExtraMile Arena. Connor, a bunch of former Broncos, even a manager from the 1976 NCAA Tournament team huddled around after the Broncos’ win over the Matadors on November 29.

And that date is relevant.

Back in the summer, Johnson kept hounding Rice about a scheduling inquiry. He asked Rice if his CSUN team could play at Boise State on November 29 — and it had to be November 29.

“I’m like, ‘Trent, I don’t care that much right now. It’s June. Why are you obsessed?’” Rice said. “I’ve never seen a head coach so obsessed.”

Johnson was so gung-ho on November 29 not because of any basketball game, but because his former coach, Connor, turned 90 years old on November 28. Johnson was planning a birthday party for Connor, invited tons and tons of folks from Connor’s past and wanted to make sure he was actually in town to host.

“He had a surprise party for Bus,” said Rice, who attended the celebration. “Bus had all of his grandkids here. It was a pretty special moment and a pretty amazing thing. … I’m proud that he’s a Boise State alumni and he’s proud of our program.”

Extremely proud.

As Johnson wrapped up his postgame radio interview, he waltzed out on the court. Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey approached him and introduced himself. Johnson shook his hand then offered him a piece of advice.

“You need to make sure you keep your coach,” Johnson said. “I tried to tell all of these people like four or five years ago: Pay him what he needs.”

Ten minutes after Rice beat his squad, Johnson was telling Rice’s boss how much he deserved a raise. Now that’s a good dude.

