Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings
The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard
The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like
Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Both Make Unpopular Dining Change
People don't like change especially when the change in no way benefits them. If a cruise line switched coffee brands, for example, that would anger some people and delight others. If it decided that coffee -- even the basic black kind -- now comes with a surcharge, well, then everybody would be angry.
I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)
My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
Royal Caribbean vs. Celebrity: Which Cruise Line Is Better?
As a frequent Royal Caribbean RCL passenger (roughly eight cruises and maybe 42 days on their ships this year), it's fair to say I enjoy the cruise company's namesake brand. At least six of the cruise line's ships (and usually more) sail from Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, which are all within two hours of my house.
Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package
For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
US passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
Authorities say a U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise
What kind of food is included on a cruise? Here's how to take advantage on your next sailing
Going on a cruise? Here are tips on how travelers can make the most of the food included in their fare.
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Cruise ship passenger survives 15 hours at sea after falling overboard
A cruise ship passenger managed to survive 15 hours at sea after falling overboard over the Thanksgiving weekend in the US.The unnamed 28-year-old man had been on Carnival Cruise Line’s Valor vessel on a sailing in the Gulf of Mexico when the incident occurred.The alarm was raised by his sister when he failed to return to the bar after going to the toilet on 23 November.Footage from the rescue of the cruise ship passenger last night. Can also be downloaded here: https://t.co/xk0pBnVr1E pic.twitter.com/GK1IXCKlgx— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) November 25, 2022A full-scale search of the ship commenced, with photos of the man...
Carnival Cruise Line Changes an Unpopular Beverage Policy
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has billed its ships the "Fun Ships," and that's accurate: Some of that fun involves families taking advantage of the water slides, pools, shows, and other family-friendly activities onboard. In some cases, that "fun" is of the adult variety. Carnival has a...
Carscoops
Jeep’s China Bankruptcy May Signal Troubles For Other Foreign Automakers
October 31st, 2022, was a spooky day for the automotive industry, but not just because of Halloween. That was the day that Stellantis announced that the GAC-FCA joint venture, responsible for building and selling Jeeps in China, had filed for bankruptcy. The announcement came mere months after Stellantis increased its...
Reuters
Ryanair will be lucky to get 40 new Boeing jets by June - CEO
DUBLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) will be lucky to receive 40 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft by the end of June from the 51 due for delivery, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, potentially impacting the airline's planned growth for 2023.
Flying Southwest, Delta or United for the Holidays? Expect Delays
The only thing better than Thanksgiving is going back home after digesting too much food and spending too much time with family members that you don't really like. If you are traveling on Monday, there are relatively few issues, with nearly 1,400 delays and only 56 cancellations about halfway through the day.
Qatar announces first major gas deal for Germany
Qatar on Tuesday announced its first major deal to send liquefied natural gas to Germany as Europe scrambles to find alternatives to Russian energy sources. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February increased pressure on the German government to find new sources.
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
India’s Tata Sons to merge Air India with Vistara airlines
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, Tata Sons, will merge its Air India with Vistara, which it jointly runs with Singapore Airlines, in a major step toward revamping the country’s debt-laden national carrier. The merger will strengthen Singapore Airlines’ foothold in India’s fast-growing aviation...
Comments / 0