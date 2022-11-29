Read full article on original website
Related
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
thededicatedhouse.com
How to Make Your Home a More Attractive Place to Study
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Whether you’re a college student pursuing your communications degree online or a bachelor’s degree in psychology in person from an accredited institution, there’s a lot of research that suggests having a comfortable and attractive home is important for college students to feel focused and get their work done. Indeed, students who live in attractive spaces are more likely to have better grades and graduate on time. Keep reading to learn what you can do to make your home a more comfortable and inviting place to hit the books.
thededicatedhouse.com
Make Your Bed Look Expensive, Even If It’s Not
Hello World! Welcome Friends! One of the reasons we love luxury hotels so much is that they make their bedrooms and specifically, their beds look expensive. In fact, the hotel probably didn’t spend a whole lot more per room on bed decor than you have, but the designers know the tricks to making it appear as if they spent a fortune. So no matter if you purchased the best mattress in a box from Canada or you have a hand-me-down spring mattress, these tips can make your bed look expensive, even if it’s not.
Comments / 0