rpiathletics.com
Women's Basketball Shoots 48.5 Percent in Win
GENEVA, N.Y. - Hannah McGrath scored a career-high 17 points, four others also reached double figures, and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team shot 48.5 percent from the floor in defeating William Smith College 84-73 in the first Liberty League game of the season for both squads. RPI improves to 4-3 overall, while the Herons fall to 1-4. A senior guard, McGrath connected on 5 of 6 shots from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. She added four rebounds, a game-high six assists, and two steals in 20 minutes. Nicole DaPra, also a senior guard, scored 14 points with five rebounds, while Molly Libby (13 points), Heather Converse (12), and Lolo Reynolds (10) also had double figure efforts.
rpiathletics.com
Avery Eugster's Late Bucket Lifts Men's Hoops
GENEVA, N.Y. - Avery Eugster scored in the paint off an inbounds play with less than a second remaining and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team defeated Hobart College 59-58 in a Liberty League contest at Bristol Gymnasium. The No. 19 Engineers improve to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while the Statesmen are 5-3 and 1-1. Trailing by a point after a Hobart basket with 12.3 seconds remaining, Rensselaer's Dom Black brought the ball up the court, drove to the baseline, and dished off a pass that was deflected out of bounds by a Statesmen defender with 3.3 second to play. The Engineers came out of a timeout with Black inbounding on the baseline. He found Eugster in the paint and the junior forward fought off a defender to get a right-handed jump hook shot into the net for the lead with 0.8 seconds remaining.
rpiathletics.com
Engineers Fall 5-1 to No. 15 Princeton
TROY, NY – Four unanswered goals through the second and third periods hampered the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team Friday night in a 5-1 loss to No. 15 Princeton at the Houston Field House. The loss moves RPI to 4-12-1 overall with a 2-5-0 league record, while Princeton moves to 5-5-1 with a 3-4-0 league record.
Defending champs Ichabod Crane roll past Cohoes
The Ichabod Crane boys basketball team won the Class B state championship last season. Already at 2-0 this year, they looked to stay unbeaten Friday night.
Can Doug Luke And Cambridge/Salem Football Win On Saturday?
It is a special time of year for local sports in the Capital Region especially high school football. This is weekend where a team from the Capital Region goes to Syracuse to play for a state championship at the Dome. I continue this discussion in my quick take from the Times Union:
rpiathletics.com
Engineers Compete in Day 1 of MIT Winter Invite
CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's and women's swimming and diving teams competed in the opening day of the MIT Winter Invite on Friday. The men's team finished Friday's events ranked second among the five-team field with 156 total points, while the women's team finished third among a seven-team field with 99 total points.
Siena College names 13th president
Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with unanimous support of the College's Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.
The Albany Academies to reorganize by division
The Albany Academies recently announced a new plan, under which the current Albany Academy for Girls at 140 Academy Road will house the Early Childhood Center, Lower School, and Middle School and the current Albany Academy at 135 Academy Road will house the Upper School.
Schenectady teen gets lost on Adirondack High Peak
Forest Rangers rescued a Schenectady teen who lost his way while exploring Algonquin Peak recently.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
Johnstown bar, “Cheers” looking for new owner
If you've ever wanted to own your own bar, now's your chance! A quaint local bar, Cheers in Johnstown, is for sale.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
metro-magazine.com
Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound
Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
iheart.com
Dancing in the Woods
Albany Med is hosting their annual Dancing in the Woods gala to benefit the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Med. Gourmet food stations and desserts will be provided by Franklin Plaza / Michael’s Catering. Music will be...
Schenectady police search for another missing teen
Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for help in locating Hajile Howard, 14. Schenectady police shared this information on November 30.
williamsrecord.com
The White Oaks neighborhood has a hidden racist history connected to the College
About a five-minute drive from the College is the secluded neighborhood of White Oaks. Although it is a relatively unknown part of the Town to students, the College has had a long relationship with White Oaks, starting with the College’s construction of the White Oaks Congregational Church. The church, which now has a sign reading “All Are Welcome” above its entrance, was once home to Ku Klux Klan (KKK) meetings.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Missing Waterford man found
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Donald J Neddo was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on November 30.
5 things to know this Thursday, December 1
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a shooting outside the Queensbury Walmart. And in Troy, the police department has received federal funding for a new threat assessment and management team, to fight domestic terrorism. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
Woman runs custom cookie business out of Watervliet home
Leah Durso started her custom sugar cookie business, The Vintage Oven, in May 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Durso said she fell in love with cookie decorating.
