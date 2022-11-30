ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

rpiathletics.com

Women's Basketball Shoots 48.5 Percent in Win

GENEVA, N.Y. - Hannah McGrath scored a career-high 17 points, four others also reached double figures, and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team shot 48.5 percent from the floor in defeating William Smith College 84-73 in the first Liberty League game of the season for both squads. RPI improves to 4-3 overall, while the Herons fall to 1-4. A senior guard, McGrath connected on 5 of 6 shots from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. She added four rebounds, a game-high six assists, and two steals in 20 minutes. Nicole DaPra, also a senior guard, scored 14 points with five rebounds, while Molly Libby (13 points), Heather Converse (12), and Lolo Reynolds (10) also had double figure efforts.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Avery Eugster's Late Bucket Lifts Men's Hoops

GENEVA, N.Y. - Avery Eugster scored in the paint off an inbounds play with less than a second remaining and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team defeated Hobart College 59-58 in a Liberty League contest at Bristol Gymnasium. The No. 19 Engineers improve to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while the Statesmen are 5-3 and 1-1. Trailing by a point after a Hobart basket with 12.3 seconds remaining, Rensselaer's Dom Black brought the ball up the court, drove to the baseline, and dished off a pass that was deflected out of bounds by a Statesmen defender with 3.3 second to play. The Engineers came out of a timeout with Black inbounding on the baseline. He found Eugster in the paint and the junior forward fought off a defender to get a right-handed jump hook shot into the net for the lead with 0.8 seconds remaining.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Engineers Fall 5-1 to No. 15 Princeton

TROY, NY – Four unanswered goals through the second and third periods hampered the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team Friday night in a 5-1 loss to No. 15 Princeton at the Houston Field House. The loss moves RPI to 4-12-1 overall with a 2-5-0 league record, while Princeton moves to 5-5-1 with a 3-4-0 league record.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Engineers Compete in Day 1 of MIT Winter Invite

CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's and women's swimming and diving teams competed in the opening day of the MIT Winter Invite on Friday. The men's team finished Friday's events ranked second among the five-team field with 156 total points, while the women's team finished third among a seven-team field with 99 total points.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena College names 13th president

Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with unanimous support of the College's Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Albany Academies to reorganize by division

The Albany Academies recently announced a new plan, under which the current Albany Academy for Girls at 140 Academy Road will house the Early Childhood Center, Lower School, and Middle School and the current Albany Academy at 135 Academy Road will house the Upper School.
ALBANY, NY
metro-magazine.com

Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound

Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Dancing in the Woods

Albany Med is hosting their annual Dancing in the Woods gala to benefit the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Med. Gourmet food stations and desserts will be provided by Franklin Plaza / Michael’s Catering. Music will be...
ALBANY, NY
williamsrecord.com

The White Oaks neighborhood has a hidden racist history connected to the College

About a five-minute drive from the College is the secluded neighborhood of White Oaks. Although it is a relatively unknown part of the Town to students, the College has had a long relationship with White Oaks, starting with the College’s construction of the White Oaks Congregational Church. The church, which now has a sign reading “All Are Welcome” above its entrance, was once home to Ku Klux Klan (KKK) meetings.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 1

The Warren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a shooting outside the Queensbury Walmart. And in Troy, the police department has received federal funding for a new threat assessment and management team, to fight domestic terrorism. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
TROY, NY

