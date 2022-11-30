GENEVA, N.Y. - Avery Eugster scored in the paint off an inbounds play with less than a second remaining and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team defeated Hobart College 59-58 in a Liberty League contest at Bristol Gymnasium. The No. 19 Engineers improve to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while the Statesmen are 5-3 and 1-1. Trailing by a point after a Hobart basket with 12.3 seconds remaining, Rensselaer's Dom Black brought the ball up the court, drove to the baseline, and dished off a pass that was deflected out of bounds by a Statesmen defender with 3.3 second to play. The Engineers came out of a timeout with Black inbounding on the baseline. He found Eugster in the paint and the junior forward fought off a defender to get a right-handed jump hook shot into the net for the lead with 0.8 seconds remaining.

