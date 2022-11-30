Read full article on original website
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: What we learned in Ohio's 113-44 win
Ohio trampled UC-Clermont to the tune of 113-44 on Wednesday night. It was a game to test Ohio’s ability to play the right way and stay focused no matter what. Here’s what The Post noticed during the win:. Pay attention to A.J. Brown. Brown started practicing about two...
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
underdogdynasty.com
Opinion: Potential Replacements for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati
It’s hard to imagine that Cincinnati expected they would be in this situation. On Sunday, Wisconsin announced the hiring of Cincinnati’s head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach. While it’s a “destination job” for Fickell, the move comes with its fair share of shock value. Fickell...
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
fbschedules.com
2022 MAC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 MAC Championship Game is set with the Toledo Rockets facing the Ohio Bobcats. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Ohio claimed their spot in the 2022 MAC Championship Game after finishing atop the East Division with a 7-1 conference record (9-3 overall). Ohio has appeared in the championship game four times previously and lost in each contest (2006, 2009, 2011, and 2016).
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Fox 19
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
peakofohio.com
Reckless driving complaint leads to OVI arrest
A reckless driving complaint near the Mac-O-Chee Castle led to an OVI arrest for a Quincy woman Tuesday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received the complaint just before 7 a.m. The caller reported they observed a vehicle heading south on County Road 1 at a high rate of...
