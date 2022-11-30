Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself

A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.

An investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and Deptford Township police determined Beattie broke into the residence, and fatally shot Gatier before killing himself.

“This is another example of abusive men leading to the worst possible outcome,” her sister wrote in a Facebook post.

An autopsy performed Tuesday found that both were fatally shot, ruling Gatier’s manner of death homicide and Beattie’s suicide.

Beattie was a police officer with Atlantic City’s Motorcycle Unit when he retired in 2010.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to contact Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brandon Cohen at 856-384-5524, or Deptford Township Detective Robert Jones at 856-845-6300.

Information may also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.