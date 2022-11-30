ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself

By Lynda Cohen
 3 days ago
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.

An investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and Deptford Township police determined Beattie broke into the residence, and fatally shot Gatier before killing himself.

“This is another example of abusive men leading to the worst possible outcome,” her sister wrote in a Facebook post.

An autopsy performed Tuesday found that both were fatally shot, ruling Gatier’s manner of death homicide and Beattie’s suicide.

Beattie was a police officer with Atlantic City’s Motorcycle Unit when he retired in 2010.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to contact Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brandon Cohen at 856-384-5524, or Deptford Township Detective Robert Jones at 856-845-6300.

Information may also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

Comments / 145

Barbara Miller
3d ago

If he had in decency about him at all he would have taken his own life not hers. You just can't make people love you, like you or want to be with you. Get over it and move on. All he did was prove what a selfish despicable person he was.

Reply(20)
30
Ronald johnson
3d ago

This is the second news article about an off duty or retired cop murdering someone this week.

Reply(30)
13
Gloria Juceam
3d ago

It’s so sad….. A Police Officer goes for some kind of counciling or any kind of rehab “ they loss their benifits!” As if they are NOT human! This is really sad!!!!

Reply(2)
3
 

