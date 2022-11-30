ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George of the Jungle, the next generation! Brendan Fraser hits the red carpet with his two handsome sons Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, at The Whale screening in New York City

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

With just weeks before his highly-anticipated new film The Whale hits theaters, Brendan Fraser turned the red carpet into a family affair on Monday.

The 53-year-old actor hit the red carpet with his handsome sons Holden, 18, and Leland, 16 (from his marriage to Afton Smith), at a New York City screening of The Whale. He is also father to son Griffin, 20, who is autistic.

The teens looked just like their famous dad when he a young Hollywood pin-up in films like the 1992 hit Encino Man and 1997's George of the Jungle.

He was also joined by his longtime partner, makeup artist Jeanne Moore at the Tuesday screening, held at Alice Tully Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Al7S3_0jRyGBEs00
Brendan and sons: With just weeks before his highly-anticipated new film The Whale hits theaters, Brendan Fraser is hitting the red carpet with his youngest sons 

Fraser hit the red carpet in a dark blue suit with red pinstripes, as he also posed next to his on-screen daughter in The Whale, Sadie Sink, who opted for a strapless black dress and black pumps.

He also rocked black thick-framed glasses along with a white dress shirt and a matching dark blue tie for the red carpet event.

Fraser's youngest sons hit the red carpet with much more casual looks, with redhead Leland opting for a black and maroon shirt under a black coat with black pants and brown shoes.

Holden opted for a grey turtleneck under a dark blue suede coat and black pants with brown shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h86qM_0jRyGBEs00
His eldest: Brendan Fraser has spoken about his eldest son Griffin,  20, who is autistic and obese, and said he 'understands' what it is like to be close to someone who lives with obesity - Griffin, pictured with his mother Afton Smith in 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MrQyR_0jRyGBEs00
Family fun: Describing his eldest child, Brendan explained: 'He's a big kid, he's six foot five, he's got big hands and feet, a big body.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5IMW_0jRyGBEs00
Daddy's boys: Brendan shares his three sons with his ex-wife Afton 

Brendan's partner Jeanne Moore hit the red carpet in style with a dazzling blue gown and her blonde hair pulled up in a tight bun.

Fraser recently revealed he 'understands' what it is like to be close to someone who lives with obesity - as he spoke about his eldest son Griffin, who is autistic and obese.

He told Interview Magazine: 'I have three kids of my own, my oldest son Griffin has special needs - he's autistic.

'He just turned 20, he's a big kid, he's six foot five, he's got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlD1n_0jRyGBEs00
George: The teens looked just like their famous dad when he a young Hollywood pin-up in films like the 1992 hit Encino Man and 1997's George of the Jungle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fw8or_0jRyGBEs00
Encino: Brendan Fraser in his 1992 hit comedy Encino Man

Fraser also posed with the creative team behind The Whale - director Darren Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter, whose script is based his 2012 play of the same name.

The story follows Fraser's character Charlie, who tries to re-connect with his 17-year-old daughter Ellie (Sink) after leaving her and her mother years earlier for another man.

The guilt over his relationship with the man - who would later die - lead Charlie to overeat and get to his current weight of 600 pounds.

Fraser also returns as Cliff Steele a.k.a. RobotMan in the fourth season of Doom Patrol, debuting on HBO Max December 8.

He also stars in the upcoming film Brothers with Josh Brolin, Glenn Close and Peter Dinklage, currently in post-production.

The actor also has Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Behind the Curtain of Night coming in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQPlM_0jRyGBEs00
Brendan and Jeanne: He was also joined by his longtime partner, makeup artist Jeanne Moore at the Tuesday screening, held at Alice Tully Hall. Jeanne Moore hit the red carpet in style with a dazzling blue gown and her blonde hair pulled up in a tight bun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ik4Y_0jRyGBEs00
Holden's look: Holden opted for a grey turtleneck under a dark blue suede coat and black pants with brown shoes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqxGm_0jRyGBEs00
Charlie: The story follows Fraser's character Charlie, who tries to re-connect with his 17-year-old daughter Ellie (Sink) after leaving her and her mother years earlier for another man
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inaDx_0jRyGBEs00
Brendan's look: Fraser hit the red carpet in a dark blue suit with red pinstripes, as he also posed next to his on-screen daughter in The Whale, Sadie Sink
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcT9Z_0jRyGBEs00
Red carpet ready: He also rocked black thick-framed glasses along with a white dress shirt and a matching dark blue tie for the red carpet event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BW4Ub_0jRyGBEs00
Creative: Fraser also posed with the creative team behind The Whale - director Darren Aronofsky(middle) and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter (right)

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

