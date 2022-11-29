Read full article on original website
Balanced Effort Paces MSUM over Minot State
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Four Dragons scored in double figures in an all-around balanced effort en route to a 84-63 win over Minot State. In the victory, MSUM picked up its first conference victory of the season. It was also Tim Bergstraser's first NSIC win as Dragon head coach. The win...
Defense Rules the Day as Dragons Suffocate Beavers
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Behind a strong defensive effort, MSUM women's basketball picked up their first NSIC victory of the year defeating Minot State 57-33 inside Nemzek Fieldhouse. The 33 points scored by the Beavers was the second fewest points scored by an opponent in Karla Nelson's 23-year tenure at MSUM....
Preview: MSUM to Host Beavers and Travel to Face Marauders
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The MSUM women's basketball team will host Minot State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and then travel to Bismarck, N.D., to face the University of Mary at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Need To Know. December 1 vs Minot State (5:30 p.m.) Live Video - Live Stats. December...
Preview: Dragons Take on Beavers in Home Opener, Back on the Road Saturday
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The MSUM men's basketball team will host their first home game of the season against Minot State at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, then travel to Bismarck, N.D., to face the University of Mary at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Need To Know. December 1 vs Minot State (7:30...
Preview: Three-Day Rochester Invite on Deck for Dragons
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Minnesota State University Moorhead swimming and diving team will travel to Rochester, Minn., to compete in the Rochester Invite starting on December 2. The invite will run through Sunday, December 4. Events are set to kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday. The invite will feature...
NDSU Students react to institution’s proposed academic reorganization plan
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University announced plans to restructure its institution. The first step is possibly reorganizing and potentially merging or eliminating some academic programs. In October, NDSU President David Cook announced major budget cuts, citing a budget shortfall of $10.5 million. To cut costs,...
Car flipped in N. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is seriously damaged following a rollover crash in north Fargo. Emergency crews got the call about the crash around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 3000 block of Elm St. N. Police say it appears the driver was either looking...
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
Police: Woman found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside Moorhead home
An active homicide investigation is ongoing in Moorhead after a woman was found dead with "traumatic injuries" inside her home Thursday night. At about 11 p.m., police were called to a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South after the woman was found by members of her family. An investigation shows no sign of forced entry inside the house.
Seven colleges at NDSU could be reduced to as few as four in possible cost-cutting move
(Fargo, ND) -- The seven colleges that currently make up North Dakota State University could soon be combined to form a total of four or five colleges in response to pending budget cuts, according to NDSU President Dr. David Cook. "We're going to have to take a look at programs...
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
Holiday Hand Up campaign helps a West Fargo man battling brain cancer
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Holiday Hand Up is a giving event to raise funds for families across our community struggling because of health issues or other trauma. You can donate to up to 26 families fundraising this year now through December 15th. Every donation is boosted in...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
‘My life as changed’
Fergus woman finds new perspective after losing her sight... and then her husband. There have been two times Dawn Synstelien of Fergus Falls thought her world was coming to an end: The first was when Dawn, only in her mid-30s, began losing her vision. The second time was almost two years ago when Ron, her husband of 41 years, died of COVID.
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
FPD Asking for publics help finding missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They are looking for 23-year-old Salacia Jewett, who last contacted family and friends from a hotel possibly in the Fargo area on November 19. Salacia is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds with...
Scary accident on 25th St. S sparks talks of safety and solutions
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Commuters in Fargo witnessed a scary sight Monday morning. “I kind of didn’t even think of anything at first, and then next thing I know, I hear sirens and I’m like, ‘oh what’s going on,’” said Allison Fransen, a nearby resident.
Former Apollo Teacher Charged With “Corrupting A Minor”
A former Apollo High School Director of Bands and current Director of Bands at Fargo South High School, in Fargo, North Dakota was arrested Saturday in Fargo and charged in Cass County with "corrupting a minor" and "possession of certain prohibited materials" Sebastian Michael Tackling is facing 2 class C...
Youth resource center under construction as youth homelessness grows
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are troubles and hardships we all experience in our school years, however there’s a growing amount of youth that are facing extreme hardship, affecting their education and their lives. “We’ve had some kiddos say to us, when we’ve been able to give...
