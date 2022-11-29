ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msumdragons.com

Balanced Effort Paces MSUM over Minot State

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Four Dragons scored in double figures in an all-around balanced effort en route to a 84-63 win over Minot State. In the victory, MSUM picked up its first conference victory of the season. It was also Tim Bergstraser's first NSIC win as Dragon head coach. The win...
MOORHEAD, MN
msumdragons.com

Defense Rules the Day as Dragons Suffocate Beavers

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Behind a strong defensive effort, MSUM women's basketball picked up their first NSIC victory of the year defeating Minot State 57-33 inside Nemzek Fieldhouse. The 33 points scored by the Beavers was the second fewest points scored by an opponent in Karla Nelson's 23-year tenure at MSUM....
MOORHEAD, MN
msumdragons.com

Preview: MSUM to Host Beavers and Travel to Face Marauders

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The MSUM women's basketball team will host Minot State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and then travel to Bismarck, N.D., to face the University of Mary at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Need To Know. December 1 vs Minot State (5:30 p.m.) Live Video - Live Stats. December...
MOORHEAD, MN
msumdragons.com

Preview: Three-Day Rochester Invite on Deck for Dragons

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Minnesota State University Moorhead swimming and diving team will travel to Rochester, Minn., to compete in the Rochester Invite starting on December 2. The invite will run through Sunday, December 4. Events are set to kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday. The invite will feature...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

NDSU Students react to institution’s proposed academic reorganization plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University announced plans to restructure its institution. The first step is possibly reorganizing and potentially merging or eliminating some academic programs. In October, NDSU President David Cook announced major budget cuts, citing a budget shortfall of $10.5 million. To cut costs,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car flipped in N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is seriously damaged following a rollover crash in north Fargo. Emergency crews got the call about the crash around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 3000 block of Elm St. N. Police say it appears the driver was either looking...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past

PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
PERHAM, MN
MIX 94.9

Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?

When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
MOORHEAD, MN
srperspective.com

‘My life as changed’

Fergus woman finds new perspective after losing her sight... and then her husband. There have been two times Dawn Synstelien of Fergus Falls thought her world was coming to an end: The first was when Dawn, only in her mid-30s, began losing her vision. The second time was almost two years ago when Ron, her husband of 41 years, died of COVID.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
kfgo.com

Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing

LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
LISBON, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD Asking for publics help finding missing woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They are looking for 23-year-old Salacia Jewett, who last contacted family and friends from a hotel possibly in the Fargo area on November 19. Salacia is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds with...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Scary accident on 25th St. S sparks talks of safety and solutions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Commuters in Fargo witnessed a scary sight Monday morning. “I kind of didn’t even think of anything at first, and then next thing I know, I hear sirens and I’m like, ‘oh what’s going on,’” said Allison Fransen, a nearby resident.
FARGO, ND
96.7 The River

Former Apollo Teacher Charged With “Corrupting A Minor”

A former Apollo High School Director of Bands and current Director of Bands at Fargo South High School, in Fargo, North Dakota was arrested Saturday in Fargo and charged in Cass County with "corrupting a minor" and "possession of certain prohibited materials" Sebastian Michael Tackling is facing 2 class C...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Youth resource center under construction as youth homelessness grows

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are troubles and hardships we all experience in our school years, however there’s a growing amount of youth that are facing extreme hardship, affecting their education and their lives. “We’ve had some kiddos say to us, when we’ve been able to give...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy