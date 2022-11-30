Read full article on original website
Holiday Date Nights Ideas in Billings and Laurel
The holidays bring out the romance in some people. At least they do for me. I mean we've all seen the titles of those romantic, Christmas movies, usually made by hallmark. It's a big thing for us Americans. Though I don't watch those holiday films, I do feel more romantic when the snow starts to fall. The winter is called "cuffing season" for a good reason. People want to snuggle up and get cozy.
Billings Library Packed With Kids Events This Holiday Season
The Billings Public Library always has events happening, however for the parents out there, here's the roundup of kid-focused events at the library for December!. From December 1st through 31st, The Children's area will be hosting a Winter Scavenger Hunt. Pick up a clue sheet at the Children's desk and hunt for 10 winter images hidden throughout the Children's area. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a Family Winter Pack, perfect for those cozy, winter days indoors. The last day to participate is December 31st.
100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday
You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
Santa Came to TOWNsquare Media Billings [Photos and Interview]
Meeting Santa from Holiday Nights @ Zoo Montana was the highlight of my 2022!. Just like millions of kids around the world, meeting the jolly guy in red was more fun than I expected. Being child-like is a good thing in my book. I don’t let the stresses of adult life get me down. And Santa was the cutest man ever.
Billings Sober Living Home Burned, Men’s Winter Clothing Needed
A fire broke out at a sober living home 2024 Green Terrace Dr. We still don't know the details how it happened. No one was injured, thank the lord. But all their warm, winter clothes, shoes, and belongings are now gone. We NEED warm winter clothing for these guys. Donate...
Classic Rockers REO Speedwagon Returning to the Magic City in 2023
MetraPark released today (12/2) that REO Speedwagon will return to Billings in 2023, the first significant concert announcement on next year's calendar at First Interstate Arena. The show is presented by South Dakota-based Pepper Entertainment and pre-sale tickets go on sale 12/8 at 10 AM with general public sales on 12/9.
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
What’s the Best Way for Billings to Celebrate Square Dancing Day?
That's right, it's time to get your boots on, because today (11/29) is Square Dancing Day in the United States. If you're unfamiliar with square dancing, it's a form of folk dancing where four pairs of dancers are arranged in a square, with one pair on each side of the square facing the middle. If you've seen square dancing before but always wondered where you can learn in Billings, I think I may have the answer for you.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Billings Symphony to Host Acclaimed Pianist Honoring 1942 Concert
The Billings Symphony Orchestra, along with world renowned pianist Mackenzie Melemed, will bring the final recital of Sergei Rachmaninoff to life once again at the Billings Depot on Thursday, December 1st at 7 p.m. Experience the famed 1942 recital from Carnegie Hall from your local symphony as well as one of the best, most consummate solo artists in the entire world.
Sending Christmas Gifts by Mail? It’ll Cost More Than the Gift Itself…
Ridiculously high shipping costs, not only in Billings. It’s all over. I attempted to have my best friend send me some Colorado green chili. I miss my comfort food. After she called me back and told me it’ll cost $100 to ship 1 pint of green chili from Colorado to Montana, I told her, “Forget it. That’s insane. Keep it for yourself sister.” So she did.
Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
I Found the Most Adorable, and Affordable Ornaments in Billings
I love looking at friends' Christmas trees because they are unique that person. Some people have Disney trees, while others put ornaments passed down for generations, and some go the simple glass-ball ornaments route. The ornaments you hang are quite personal. And I know I'm not the only one who loves looking at them.
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
Robbery In Billings at 5th and Burlington, Robber On The Loose
Just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. A robbery was reported at 11:58 today at 5th and Burlington in Billings. The victim was walking to their car when they were approached by a white male who robbed him at gunpoint. The investigation is ongoing, and as more information is...
Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
Santa is Coming to Rimrock Mall, Hosting Fun and Unique Activities!
Thanks to the Rimrock Mall, Santa will be arriving Wednesday, November 22 and will be available for photos until December 24, 2022. Mall Santa photos are some of the cutest, most festive thing Americans do each year with their kids. Some kids love to tell Santa what’s on their wish list, while others sometimes dislike it. I’ve seen babies light up at the Big Guy in Red and I’ve seen some throw an absolute fit. Either way, Santa photos are memories that are cherished forever.
I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings
My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
2 Teens with BB Gun Detained at Orchard School in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 1:17 PM today, Two 15-year-old teens at Orchard School were detained after a report of them having guns on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing, and as more information is released, this article will be updated.
