103.7 The Hawk

Holiday Date Nights Ideas in Billings and Laurel

The holidays bring out the romance in some people. At least they do for me. I mean we've all seen the titles of those romantic, Christmas movies, usually made by hallmark. It's a big thing for us Americans. Though I don't watch those holiday films, I do feel more romantic when the snow starts to fall. The winter is called "cuffing season" for a good reason. People want to snuggle up and get cozy.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Library Packed With Kids Events This Holiday Season

The Billings Public Library always has events happening, however for the parents out there, here's the roundup of kid-focused events at the library for December!. From December 1st through 31st, The Children's area will be hosting a Winter Scavenger Hunt. Pick up a clue sheet at the Children's desk and hunt for 10 winter images hidden throughout the Children's area. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a Family Winter Pack, perfect for those cozy, winter days indoors. The last day to participate is December 31st.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday

You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What’s the Best Way for Billings to Celebrate Square Dancing Day?

That's right, it's time to get your boots on, because today (11/29) is Square Dancing Day in the United States. If you're unfamiliar with square dancing, it's a form of folk dancing where four pairs of dancers are arranged in a square, with one pair on each side of the square facing the middle. If you've seen square dancing before but always wondered where you can learn in Billings, I think I may have the answer for you.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Symphony to Host Acclaimed Pianist Honoring 1942 Concert

The Billings Symphony Orchestra, along with world renowned pianist Mackenzie Melemed, will bring the final recital of Sergei Rachmaninoff to life once again at the Billings Depot on Thursday, December 1st at 7 p.m. Experience the famed 1942 recital from Carnegie Hall from your local symphony as well as one of the best, most consummate solo artists in the entire world.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now

This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings

This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
103.7 The Hawk

Santa is Coming to Rimrock Mall, Hosting Fun and Unique Activities!

Thanks to the Rimrock Mall, Santa will be arriving Wednesday, November 22 and will be available for photos until December 24, 2022. Mall Santa photos are some of the cutest, most festive thing Americans do each year with their kids. Some kids love to tell Santa what’s on their wish list, while others sometimes dislike it. I’ve seen babies light up at the Big Guy in Red and I’ve seen some throw an absolute fit. Either way, Santa photos are memories that are cherished forever.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings

My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

