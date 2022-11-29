Read full article on original website
Victim identified after human foot discovered in hot spring at Yellowstone National Park
The victim whose foot was discovered floating in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in August has been positively identified as 70-year-old Il Hun Ro, of Los Angeles, California, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS). Part of a human foot was found by a...
KULR8
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
A Woman Died in Zion National Park While Hiking the Narrows
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A woman is dead after going on an overnight hike of the Narrows in Zion National Park, the National Park Service said. Park authorities found the woman on Wednesday,...
travelawaits.com
Grand Canyon National Park Changes Name Of Popular Campground — Here’s What It’s Called Now
An area of Grand Canyon National Park has changed its name from one deemed offensive to Native Americans. The area of the park known as Indian Gardens will now be called Havasupai Gardens following a unanimous vote by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names. The 19-0 vote came after a request from the Havasupai Tribe.
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Cottonwood Tree, Zion National Park, Utah, USA
This cottonwood tree is located in a small canyon just off the highway in the eastern section of Zion National Park. I was at a fall colors photography workshop in southern Utah with local photographers who know Zion very well. This image was shot on a tripod and is a focus stack of three frames.
a-z-animals.com
Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?
Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?. Grizzly bears are easily among the world’s top predators. These intelligent and massive creatures can grow to 1,800 lbs, making them some of the most formidable hunters in natural history. Even with all that raw power, grizzly bears can still live in relative proximity to humans, with very few fatal attacks on record. In places where humans enter into the domain of the grizzly bear, however, these attacks become more likely. Today, we will explore one of the last major regions in the lower 48 states where grizzly bears are known to live year-round: Yellowstone National Park. By the end, we will have learned where exactly grizzly bears live within Yellowstone, plus a bit about how to avoid them when you can. Let’s get started!
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park Experiences Some Closures as Mauna Loa Erupts
Although a new eruption on Mauna Loa volcano occurred late Sunday night, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park remains open. The eruption migrated from the mountain to the northeast rift zone Monday morning, the National Park Service reports. The park closed Mauna Loa Road from the gate at Kīpukapuaulu to vehicles...
NPS Urges Guests To Refrain From Licking Psychedelic Toad Found In Arizona
The toad can be found in Mexico, Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Nevada
Much of Nevada is arid desert land, dry and hot, but a few oases of crystal blue lakes pop up here and there. On the far southeast corner is the massive Lake Mead. Out west on the California border is the beautiful Lake Tahoe and just northeast of Tahoe is the lucky fishing lake, Pyramid Lake. A couple other lakes like the Honey Lake northwest of Pyramid and Mono Lake in the Sierra Nevada’s are good sized but not nearly as big as Lake Mead. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Are the bigger lakes the deepest lakes as well? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Nevada.
advnture.com
Watch phone-toting hiker almost stumble backward into the Grand Canyon
A woman nearly fell into the Grand Canyon recently when she took a step backwards after taking a photo and lost her footing. The near-fatal accident was recorded by another visitor to the National Park, who spotted the hiker and a companion standing very close to the rim. The video,...
2 new lava flows cascade down Mauna Loa as Hawaii sees neighboring volcanoes erupting
The rare sight of two neighboring volcanoes erupting simultaneously became even more astounding Tuesday as new lava flows gushed down slopes on Hawaii's Big Island.
Fox5 KVVU
Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada to be designated as national monument
(FOX5) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday says he intends to designate Avi Kwa Ame, also known as Spirit Mountain, in Southern Nevada as a national monument. Biden made the announcement while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS (AP) — A...
Beat the winter blues with a road trip to these Arizona National Parks
Arizona is home to three stunning National Parks and you can visit them all with our adventure-packed road trip
xdaysiny.com
Saguaro National Park Travel Guide & Itinerary
Close to the big city but feeling like a world away, a visit to Saguaro National Park sparks vivid flashes of the Old West. Nowhere else can you walk amid dense clusters of giant saguaro cactuses and experience the great Sonoran Desert with such comfort. In this Saguaro National Park travel guide and itinerary, we’ll explore the best ways of visiting the national park.
Lava flow from Mauna Loa is about 2.7 miles from the highway
As the world's largest active volcano oozes molten rock here on the Big Island, a blend of concern and awe has emerged among visitors.
activenorcal.com
Throwback: See Photos of the Incredible Winter of 2019 in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
The winter of 2019 in Northern California was historic on many fronts. Many ski resorts, including Squaw Valley and Mammoth Mountain, recorded historic snowfall numbers. Reservoirs were filled to the brim. And the precipitation singlehandedly brought the state out of a 7-year drought. While perusing Flickr, we also found visual...
More condors released over the redwoods
Two more Northern California Condors are flying over the redwoods thanks to the Restoration Program. Earlier this month, the two condors were released over Yurok Tribal lands. The birds include A6 and A7. A6, a male, was born on May 22, 2021, at the Oregon Zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation. A7, a female was born on June 2, 2021, at the Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey. ...
