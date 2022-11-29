ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

outsidemagazine

A Woman Died in Zion National Park While Hiking the Narrows

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A woman is dead after going on an overnight hike of the Narrows in Zion National Park, the National Park Service said. Park authorities found the woman on Wednesday,...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
CALIFORNIA STATE
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Cottonwood Tree, Zion National Park, Utah, USA

This cottonwood tree is located in a small canyon just off the highway in the eastern section of Zion National Park. I was at a fall colors photography workshop in southern Utah with local photographers who know Zion very well. This image was shot on a tripod and is a focus stack of three frames.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?

Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?. Grizzly bears are easily among the world’s top predators. These intelligent and massive creatures can grow to 1,800 lbs, making them some of the most formidable hunters in natural history. Even with all that raw power, grizzly bears can still live in relative proximity to humans, with very few fatal attacks on record. In places where humans enter into the domain of the grizzly bear, however, these attacks become more likely. Today, we will explore one of the last major regions in the lower 48 states where grizzly bears are known to live year-round: Yellowstone National Park. By the end, we will have learned where exactly grizzly bears live within Yellowstone, plus a bit about how to avoid them when you can. Let’s get started!
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Nevada

Much of Nevada is arid desert land, dry and hot, but a few oases of crystal blue lakes pop up here and there. On the far southeast corner is the massive Lake Mead. Out west on the California border is the beautiful Lake Tahoe and just northeast of Tahoe is the lucky fishing lake, Pyramid Lake. A couple other lakes like the Honey Lake northwest of Pyramid and Mono Lake in the Sierra Nevada’s are good sized but not nearly as big as Lake Mead. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Are the bigger lakes the deepest lakes as well? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
advnture.com

Watch phone-toting hiker almost stumble backward into the Grand Canyon

A woman nearly fell into the Grand Canyon recently when she took a step backwards after taking a photo and lost her footing. The near-fatal accident was recorded by another visitor to the National Park, who spotted the hiker and a companion standing very close to the rim. The video,...
Fox5 KVVU

Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada to be designated as national monument

(FOX5) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday says he intends to designate Avi Kwa Ame, also known as Spirit Mountain, in Southern Nevada as a national monument. Biden made the announcement while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS (AP) — A...
NEVADA STATE
xdaysiny.com

Saguaro National Park Travel Guide & Itinerary

Close to the big city but feeling like a world away, a visit to Saguaro National Park sparks vivid flashes of the Old West. Nowhere else can you walk amid dense clusters of giant saguaro cactuses and experience the great Sonoran Desert with such comfort. In this Saguaro National Park travel guide and itinerary, we’ll explore the best ways of visiting the national park.
TUCSON, AZ
activenorcal.com

Throwback: See Photos of the Incredible Winter of 2019 in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest

The winter of 2019 in Northern California was historic on many fronts. Many ski resorts, including Squaw Valley and Mammoth Mountain, recorded historic snowfall numbers. Reservoirs were filled to the brim. And the precipitation singlehandedly brought the state out of a 7-year drought. While perusing Flickr, we also found visual...
The Curry Coastal Pilot

More condors released over the redwoods

Two more Northern California Condors are flying over the redwoods thanks to the Restoration Program. Earlier this month, the two condors were released over Yurok Tribal lands. The birds include A6 and A7. A6, a male, was born on May 22, 2021, at the Oregon Zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation. A7, a female was born on June 2, 2021, at the Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

