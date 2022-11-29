Read full article on original website
screw it. I want my free stuff
2d ago
They do have the death penalty. Except it is for the unprotected unborn. Yup, right up until it was given a birth certificate.
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York’s Most Wanted For December
DESMIN JOHNSON - Johnson is wanted in connection with possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. ROBERT GLANOWSKI - Glanowski is wanted by the New York State Parole board. He is on parole for 1st-degree rape. DERRICK HARRIS - Harris is wanted by the New York...
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These Residents
New York Governor Kathy Hochul supports migrantsPhoto byTwitter. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new grants to assist migrants mainly in New York City. Many of the migrants arrived in part due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused them as they crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
New York Makes Major Changes To Some Debt Collection Rules
Many people in the Empire State have been saddled with debt over the last few years as the pandemic dragged on. Thanks to some changes that the state government has made, many people may see additional options in dealing with those bills. During her 2022 New York State of the...
New York State To Provide Free Legal Services To Newly Arrived Immigrants
Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, November 30, 2022, that immigrants who arrived in New York State this year will receive free legal aid. New York has launched three legal service grants that will help the thousands of immigrants who have arrived in New York City this year. The New York...
Arrested: Grand Island Man Whose License Has Been Suspended 26 Times
This guy is a slow learner. A Grand Island man who has had his license suspended 26 times was arrested for more traffic violations. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest on its Facebook page. Deputies arrested the man after a traffic investigation found that he had 26 active...
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center
There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
Avoid Self Check Out At Wegmans And Other Stores In New York State
If you are a fan of using the self-checkout lane at Wegmans, Walmart or other stores in New York, there's a good and gross reason you might want to stop. To me, self-checkout lanes are a blessing and a curse. It seems like most of the time they are the quickest way to ring up your groceries. A lot of stores seem to have cut back on their cashiers, so the lanes with employees always take longer. And those lanes are usually where the people with a cart full of groceries usually go. On the other hand, it's sometimes a pain in the you-know-what to try to ring up your own groceries, especially if you have alcohol, clearance items, or produce.
wbfo.org
New York's first limpkin spotted in Niagara County ; local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
Buffalo Police captain suspended following allegations of racism and discrimination in federal lawsuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police captain has been suspended from the department. This comes just days after a civil lawsuit was filed against her in federal court — claiming she repeatedly made racist comments in front of Black police officers, and police higher-ups failed to address the problem. “You bring these lawsuits to […]
In-Person Visits Are Back Again At The Erie County Holding Center
Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced that in-person visits have resumed at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility. The Holding Center is a maximum-security pre-trial facility located in Buffalo that can house 638 individuals. The Correctional Facility is located in Alden and houses up to 884 men, women, and adolescents, including non-arraigned, non-sentenced, sentenced, and federal inmates.
$230 Million In Food Assistance Available To Many In New York State
As food prices continue to soar, New York State has $230 million available for certain residents. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will get the maximum allowable level of food benefits for February. Even households already at the maximum level of benefits will receive additional funds.
This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York
Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County. Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges: One count of offering a false instrument for filing […]
Grieving Families Act now on Gov. Hochul's desk
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Grieving Families Act is on the Governor of New York's desk. It hasn't been signed. The bill would update an 1847 law in New York on how families can be financially compensated if a loved one is wrongfully killed. Buffalo attorney John Elmore said when...
Three charged in contraband incidents at Erie County Holding Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three individuals were charged in separate contraband incidents at the Erie County Holding Center, according to the Erie County Sheriff. On Nov. 29, 39-year-old Khaled Yaghi of Buffalo was charged with a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor after deputies say they discovered a baggie of crack cocaine. While being transported […]
Buffalo Police captain suspended while allegations in lawsuit are investigated
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police spokesperson has confirmed to 2 On Sour Side that a police captain, who is at the center of a lawsuit, has been suspended. Captain Amber Beyer is the head of the department's Behavorial Health Team. She is named in a federal lawsuit that was flied less than two weeks ago by two current officers and a civilian.
Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
