ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 5

screw it. I want my free stuff
2d ago

They do have the death penalty. Except it is for the unprotected unborn. Yup, right up until it was given a birth certificate.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York’s Most Wanted For December

DESMIN JOHNSON - Johnson is wanted in connection with possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. ROBERT GLANOWSKI - Glanowski is wanted by the New York State Parole board. He is on parole for 1st-degree rape. DERRICK HARRIS - Harris is wanted by the New York...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?

The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center

There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Avoid Self Check Out At Wegmans And Other Stores In New York State

If you are a fan of using the self-checkout lane at Wegmans, Walmart or other stores in New York, there's a good and gross reason you might want to stop. To me, self-checkout lanes are a blessing and a curse. It seems like most of the time they are the quickest way to ring up your groceries. A lot of stores seem to have cut back on their cashiers, so the lanes with employees always take longer. And those lanes are usually where the people with a cart full of groceries usually go. On the other hand, it's sometimes a pain in the you-know-what to try to ring up your own groceries, especially if you have alcohol, clearance items, or produce.
Power 93.7 WBLK

In-Person Visits Are Back Again At The Erie County Holding Center

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced that in-person visits have resumed at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility. The Holding Center is a maximum-security pre-trial facility located in Buffalo that can house 638 individuals. The Correctional Facility is located in Alden and houses up to 884 men, women, and adolescents, including non-arraigned, non-sentenced, sentenced, and federal inmates.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$230 Million In Food Assistance Available To Many In New York State

As food prices continue to soar, New York State has $230 million available for certain residents. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will get the maximum allowable level of food benefits for February. Even households already at the maximum level of benefits will receive additional funds.
News 4 Buffalo

12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County. Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges: One count of offering a false instrument for filing […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Grieving Families Act now on Gov. Hochul's desk

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Grieving Families Act is on the Governor of New York's desk. It hasn't been signed. The bill would update an 1847 law in New York on how families can be financially compensated if a loved one is wrongfully killed. Buffalo attorney John Elmore said when...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy