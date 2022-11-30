Read full article on original website
Related
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
The teen who was refused the chance to be with her dad as he was executed says the ‘justice system failed me’
Khorry Ramey entered the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on Tuesday morning to visit her father, Kevin Johnson, for a final time. The prison guards would not allow them to embrace, but the 19-year-old was permitted to bring her 2-month-old son, Kaius. Ramey said Johnson wept. "We had a...
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Army Times
Allowance for the most at-risk military families begins to take shape
Low-income military families are now a step closer to getting a new allowance that will help them make ends meet and address food insecurity. But under the Defense Department’s guidelines, it’s not clear whether the Basic Needs Allowance will help as many families as advocates and lawmakers had hoped.
Army Times
Soldier dies nearly 20 years after being wounded in Iraq
ELWOOD, Ill. — A soldier who suffered catastrophic injuries while serving in Iraq nearly two decades ago has died and been laid to rest in northern Illinois with full military honors. Former U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez, 42, of Wheaton died Nov. 22 after developing pneumonia and kidney problems....
Reliability watchdog warns of potential electric shortfalls this winter
The nonprofit regulator charged with helping ensure the reliability of the North American electric grid is warning of potential electric supply shortfalls during severe weather this winter.
Army Times
Politicization contributing to Americans’ low trust in the military
The American public’s historically low confidence in the military as a public institution is not due solely to the action of civil or uniformed military leaders, according to an annual survey from the Reagan Institute. Instead, the Reagan National Defense Survey found that it’s the actions of commanders in...
Army Times
Second ex-soldier pleads guilty in Army barracks murder
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the 2020 killing of a fellow service member found dead from dozens of cuts and slashes in his barracks at a Georgia base. Jordan Brown, 21, pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Court...
Army Times
Outage affects 988 suicide prevention hotline, VA offers alternatives
The nation’s new 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, has been out of service for several hours Thursday. Those trying to reach the line for help with suicide, depression or other mental health crises are greeted with a message that says the line is “experiencing a service outage.”
Army Times
US military halts patrols against Islamic State in Syria
U.S. forces have stopped joint military patrols in northern Syria to counter Islamic State extremists, as Turkish threats of a ground invasion stymie those missions with Kurdish forces. Other more limited security patrols by U.S. and Kurdish troops, particularly around prisons, will begin again on Saturday, officials said. U.S. Central...
Army Times
Last of Mexico’s World War II veterans dies at age 98
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last veteran of Mexico’s relatively small contingent of World War II veterans has died, Mexico’s Defense Department announced Thursday. The department said former Sgt. Horacio Castilleja Albarrán was 98 when he died Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided. Castilleja...
Army Times
Veterans unemployment rose slightly last month
The veterans unemployment rate rose slightly in November but still remained under 3.0% for the ninth consecutive month, continuing the best employment streak for the group in at least 20 years. According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, the unemployment rate among all veterans was...
Army Times
Fort Bragg bringing back beloved toy drive after three-year gap
FORT BRAGG — A Fort Bragg holiday tradition to promote training alongside a toy drive is rebooting after it was canceled three years ago, officials with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command announced this week. The 2022 Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop 2.0 will reboot...
Army Times
‘Deterrence the American way’: The new B-21 bomber debuts
PALMDALE, Calif. — For the first time in a generation, the Air Force revealed a new stealth bomber — a sleek, highly capable weapon the service hopes will be so deadly it would force leaders in China or Russia to rethink wars for decades to come. The Air...
Army Times
Lockheed gets HIMARS contract to replenish stock sent to Ukraine
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has won a $431 million contract from the U.S. Army to produce M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers at full rate with the aim of rapidly replenishing the stocks of the U.S. and its allies and partners who sent arms to Ukraine. The contract...
Army Times
Congress wants to arm Taiwan, but hasn’t figured out how to pay for it
WASHINGTON ― Lawmakers eager to boost security aid to Taiwan may soon authorize as much as $10 billion in new State Department financing for Taipei to buy U.S. weaponry. But it’s an open question whether appropriators will approve the actual dollars. A soon-to-be-released draft 2023 National Defense Authorization...
Comments / 0