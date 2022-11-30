ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Police investigate shooting at Hazle Twp. Walmart

Scranton travel agency offers military educational …. Scranton travel agency offers military educational tour. Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers. Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers. Three in custody after Hazle Township Walmart shooting. Three in custody after Hazle Township Walmart shooting. Identity theft concerns...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’

SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former fire department treasurer charged with theft

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Messiah University offering free college courses to Harrisburg residents as a path to a new life

Messiah University is offering free college courses to Harrisburg residents, but is trying to encourage more people to take advantage of the opportunity. Funded and named after Lawrence L. and Julia Z. Hoverter Charitable Foundation, the program provides tuition-free college classes to economically and educationally disadvantaged people whose circumstances have prevented them from considering a college education.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/3/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 3. Mary Lou Bennetch, 84, formerly of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Country Meadows West Shore. She was born June 3, 1938, in Ludington, Mich., to Rev. Lester and Harriet (Kennedy) Ruegsegger. She was a graduate of North...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County identity theft concerns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns were being raised Thursday about the apparent release of personal information by the Luzerne County court system. Citizens reached out to the I-Team for help saying they weren’t getting answers from county court officials. The big concern Eyewitness News hears is about potential identity theft. Over the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough

Family presents “Margie Memorial Award” in Scranton. Family presents "Margie Memorial Award" in Scranton. Amazon workers deliver hope to families with a cancer …. Amazon workers deliver hope to families with a cancer diagnosis. Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market. Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market.
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police

Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipe-wielding suspect stabbed during attack on man

Lock Haven, Pa. — A man suffering from a stab wound on his chest ended up being the aggressor in a domestic situation, according to police. Officer Paul Gramley of the Lock Haven Police Department arrived at a home near the 300 block of N. Henderson Street to find Alan Wayne Confer injured on a nearby porch. The 42-year-old Mill Hall resident was treated by EMS and transported to UMPC in Williamsport, police said. ...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
