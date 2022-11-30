Read full article on original website
Bail remains high for Pa. man with two PFAs who told troopers he would not give up his guns
MUNCY-A Lycoming County man, who told state police when he was served with two protection from abuse orders he would never give up his guns, will remain in jail unless he posts $260,000 bail. Senior District Judge Allen P. Page III Friday found Nathan Allen Minier a danger to the...
Harrisburg man sentenced to prison for providing drugs that caused a death
MIDDLEBURG - A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 5½ to 11 years in state prison for providing the drugs that caused the death of a man last year in Shamokin Dam. Jose Jomar Mercado-Flores, 27, who had pleaded guilty to a charge of drug delivery resulting in death, also is required to pay restitution of $6,637 for funeral expenses.
Former Pa. volunteer fire company treasurer accused of stealing $355K over 4 years
WHITE DEER - The former treasurer of a volunteer fire company in Union County is accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from the organization over a four-year period. Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. The investigation...
Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
pahomepage.com
Police investigate shooting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
wkok.com
State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’
SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
Man arrested following standoff in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers were called to a home along Rauschs Road near Orwigsburg around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the 63-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at another person. The man then locked himself inside. A few hours later, he came out and fired at officers, but no...
Man arrested, dogs found in filthy conditions in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Humane officers removed eight dogs from a home on South Main Street in Mahanoy City on Friday. The animals were scared and skinny as they were loaded up into crates. Humane Officer Dana Mansell says she was shocked when she saw the dogs and how...
wkok.com
Northumberland County District Attorney Warns of ‘Car Wrap’ Scam
SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office is out with another scam warning…this time it is a ‘car wrap’ scheme. DA Tony Matulewicz says the scam promises easy money if you agree to shrink wrap your car with advertisements for major brand names or business names.
Harrisburg woman gets state prison term for West Shore arson
A Harrisburg woman will spend at least three years in state prison for torching a New Cumberland man’s apartment in a fit of rage last December, an act that left nine people temporarily homeless and sent one man to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Valerie Mesaros, 24,...
Former fire department treasurer charged with theft
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
local21news.com
Woman allegedly pulls out gun during 7-8 person fight in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is behind bars after police say she pulled out a gun during a seven to eight person brawl in Dauphin County. According to Highspire Borough Police Department, 25-year-old Evony Otero had been involved in a fight that included up to eight people.
Nearly 30 charged in drug trafficking ring operating in several Pennsylvania counties
Dozens of people have been charged in a major drug trafficking ring involving multiple Pennsylvania counties.
Messiah University offering free college courses to Harrisburg residents as a path to a new life
Messiah University is offering free college courses to Harrisburg residents, but is trying to encourage more people to take advantage of the opportunity. Funded and named after Lawrence L. and Julia Z. Hoverter Charitable Foundation, the program provides tuition-free college classes to economically and educationally disadvantaged people whose circumstances have prevented them from considering a college education.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/3/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 3. Mary Lou Bennetch, 84, formerly of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Country Meadows West Shore. She was born June 3, 1938, in Ludington, Mich., to Rev. Lester and Harriet (Kennedy) Ruegsegger. She was a graduate of North...
Luzerne County identity theft concerns
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns were being raised Thursday about the apparent release of personal information by the Luzerne County court system. Citizens reached out to the I-Team for help saying they weren’t getting answers from county court officials. The big concern Eyewitness News hears is about potential identity theft. Over the […]
pahomepage.com
One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police
Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
Pipe-wielding suspect stabbed during attack on man
Lock Haven, Pa. — A man suffering from a stab wound on his chest ended up being the aggressor in a domestic situation, according to police. Officer Paul Gramley of the Lock Haven Police Department arrived at a home near the 300 block of N. Henderson Street to find Alan Wayne Confer injured on a nearby porch. The 42-year-old Mill Hall resident was treated by EMS and transported to UMPC in Williamsport, police said. ...
