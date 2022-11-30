The Gilman International Scholarship Program recognized GW as a top producer of Gilman Scholars in a release last month. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship program provides up to $5,000 in funding for Pell Grant recipients to study and intern abroad for those who might not otherwise be able to attend. For its 20th anniversary, the program recognized the top 20 schools sending the most students abroad across small, medium, large and minority-serving institutions.

