GW Hatchet
Student Bar Association Senate simplifies legislative processes
The Student Bar Association Senate Tuesday unanimously approved a bill internally clarifying and simplifying the rules regulating the process of submitting, preparing and presenting legislation to the senate. The Clarifying Legislative Procedural Rules Act drops the requirement for executive officers who are otherwise unaffiliated with the senate to be included...
GW Hatchet
Students for Justice in Palestine facing disciplinary charges from GW after protest
Students for Justice in Palestine is facing disciplinary charges from GW in connection to a protest outside the GW Hillel building in October against a speaker who formerly worked for the Israeli Defense Forces, according to a Palestine rights advocacy rights group. Palestine Legal – the Palestine rights advocacy group...
GW Hatchet
GW named top producer in Pell Grant study abroad scholarship
The Gilman International Scholarship Program recognized GW as a top producer of Gilman Scholars in a release last month. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship program provides up to $5,000 in funding for Pell Grant recipients to study and intern abroad for those who might not otherwise be able to attend. For its 20th anniversary, the program recognized the top 20 schools sending the most students abroad across small, medium, large and minority-serving institutions.
