It’s very likely that this season could be similar to last year in terms of who the top Big Sky League girls basketball playoff contenders will be in 2023. The Big Sky West Division champion Trout Lake High Mustangs and runner-up South Wasco will likely be the top squads again this season. Big Sky Champion Echo High Cougars (19-6 last year) and the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (16-6) each have starters returning from their 1A state playoff teams.

TROUT LAKE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO