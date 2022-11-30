ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Jailed Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova is rushed into intensive care days after being put in solitary confinement for 'impolite behaviour'

By Dale Fox For Mailonline, Afp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving a prison sentence for helping organise anti-government protests has been taken to a hospital intensive care unit after undergoing surgery, her father said.

Alexander Kolesnikov said his daughter, Maria Kolesnikova, was in a grave but stable condition. The doctors did not share her diagnosis or any other details with him about the surgery, Mr Kolesnikov said.

According to a news release from fellow opposition politician Viktor Babaryko last week, Ms Kolesnikova had been put in solitary confinement on the grounds of 'impolite behaviour'. It added her lawyer had been denied access to Ms Kolesnikova.

According to a post by Babaryko on Telegram today, Ms Kolesnikova was taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel on Monday, adding that she had undergone a 'surgical pathology' procedure, without elaborating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Szrd1_0jRxXpHc00
Maria Kolesnikova makes a heart gesture inside the defendants' cage during her verdict hearing in Minsk, Belarus on September 6, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5y6d_0jRxXpHc00
Maria Kolesnikova attends a news conference during protests over disputed presidential elections results in Minsk, Belarus, on August 24, 2020

Ms Kolesnikova has been in custody since her arrest in September 2020, when she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from Belarus amid massive protests challenging the re-election of the country's authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.

She was convicted in September 2021 on charges of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organisation and calling for action that threatened the security of the state.

Her lawyer, Vladimir Pylchenko, said Ms Kolesnikova had been placed in a penitentiary cell before she was taken to the hospital. He did not elaborate on her condition.

Mr Pylchenko said that authorities had repeatedly rejected his requests to see Ms Kolesnikova at the prison in Homiel.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the August 2020 election that resulted in Mr Lukashenko being awarded a sixth term, demanded that the authorities release information about Ms Kolesnikova's condition.

'Don't let the regime maintain the lid of silence over Maria Kolesnikova's health,' Ms Tsikhanouskaya wrote on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUaUq_0jRxXpHc00
Leader of the Belarusian democratic movement Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to the media during a Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on November 14, 2022

Belarus was shaken by months of protests after the disputed election, which the opposition and the West denounced as a rigged sham.

Mr Lukashenko responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Ms Tsikhanouskaya was forced to leave the country.

Ms Kolesnikova helped coordinate opposition protests and resisted authorities' attempts to force her to leave the country. When officers of the Belarusian security agency drove her to the border with Ukraine in September 2020 to forcibly expel her, she ripped up her passport and walked back into Belarus to face arrest.

She was part of a trio of women - with Veronika Tsepkalo and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - who led historic demonstrations against Belarusian strongman Lukashenko.

'What terrible news. Our dear Masha, we all hope that you will be alright!' said Tikhanovskaya, now leader of the opposition in exile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2TgH_0jRxXpHc00
Maria Kolesnikova gestures during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, on August 30, 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecUNR_0jRxXpHc00
Maria Kolesnikova attends a news conference in Minsk on August 18, 2020

Just before the start of her trial, Ms Kolesnikova said in a note from prison that authorities offered to release her from custody if she asked for a pardon and gave a repentant interview to state media.

She insisted that she was innocent and rejected the offer.

'Freedom is worth fighting for. Do not be afraid to be free,' she wrote from prison. 'I do not regret anything and would do the same again.'

Comments / 115

Emanon
3d ago

So what does Belarus, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and N.K. have in common? They're all human rights violators so, that this poor soul is in an ICU, is seemingly par for the course nowadays when it comes to dissidents in those countries.

Reply(29)
67
NavyMom1
3d ago

I hope she does not come up mysterious dead all of sudden...this is leading up to something really bad for her...especially since her lawyer is no allowed access to her....and her parent do not know what the surgery was for...crazy crazy stuff...freedom of speech in that country seems to come at a high price (living)

Reply(4)
37
P. M. Barnett
3d ago

Belarus is a dictatorial communist Russian puppet state. Expect the death of any dissident to occur under mysterious circumstances.

Reply
20
Related
New York Post

Putin fell down stairs, soiled himself as speculation over worsening health grows: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin fell down the stairs and soiled himself this week amid mounting speculation that his health is declining, an anti-Kremlin Telegram channel with apparent links to his security team reported. Putin, 70, suffered the unfortunate fall at his Moscow official residence on Wednesday evening, according to the Telegram channel “General SVR,” which purports to be run by a former Russian spy. The ailing Russian leader allegedly fell down five steps before landing on his coccyx, or tailbone.  Although his security guards immediately rushed to his aid, the impact of the fall caused Putin to “involuntarily defecate” due to “cancer...
TheDailyBeast

Belarusian Foreign Minister Found Dead in ‘Sudden’ Passing

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei was found dead on Saturday in what the ministry described as a “sudden” passing with few other details. “A bright, large-scale personality who has become a significant part of not only Belarusian, but also global diplomatic history,” the ministry wrote in a follow-up tweet. “This loss is irreparable. Minister Makei will forever remain in our hearts.” It was unclear how or where Makei, 64, died. He became foreign minister in 2012 after years of serving in various advisory roles to President Alexander Lukashenko, including as his chief of staff. Makei was set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week in Minsk, Belarus’ capital, according to The Washington Post.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers

On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
TheDailyBeast

Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
The Independent

Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17

Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
Newsweek

Russian Soldiers Leave Animals Hanging in Trees as 'Entertainment': Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities are accusing Russians of executing animals by hanging them. "Killing is entertainment for them," said a tweet on Monday from the Ukraine Ministry of Defense, accompanied with photos of dead animals at a site allegedly abandoned by Russian soldiers. "When the occupiers are unable to torture & kill civilians, they do it to animals."
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

697K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy