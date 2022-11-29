Read full article on original website
Thousands applied, but fewer than 250 people qualified for Wolf’s marijuana pardon project
More than 3,500 people applied for Pennsylvania’s marijuana pardon program but fewer than 250 were approved for a final vote this month.
A Lehigh Valley native is going to have one of the most powerful jobs in Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will name Lehigh Valley native Dana Fritz as chief of staff for his administration. Shapiro will be sworn in on Jan. 17.
Proposed sober living residence begins hearings in South Whitehall Township
The South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board held the first of multiple hearings Thursday night relating to a proposed sober living residence for the community that would be located near an elementary school. Source: Morningcall.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner sues to stop Pa. lawmakers from removing him
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner is asking a state court to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office.
Tuskegee airman from Pennsylvania dies days before 99th birthday
Delaware County Tuskegee airman dies days before 99th birthday.
South Whitehall to consider 2 board candidates following commissioner’s resignation
The South Whitehall Board of Commissioners will discuss and possibly appoint one of two candidates for the board to replace Michael Wolk, who resigned from the board earlier this month. Source: Morningcall.
Lehigh Valley weather: Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 40 mph expected today before temperatures dive
Lehigh Valley weather: Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are expected in the Valley before temperatures plunge overnight.
Holocaust survivors offered DNA kits to help find family
The New York-based Center for Jewish History is launching a project offering DNA testing kits for free to Holocaust survivors and their children.
