There will be a public memorial gathering at the Pierce House in Lincoln on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. for the late Esther Braun, who died on November 26, 2022 at the age of 96. Esther Althea Kaplan Braun was born on March 4, 1926 to Annie Sabin Levenson...

LINCOLN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO