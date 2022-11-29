ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z1079

The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding

By Shannon Dawson
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fF9yG_0jRxPwkN00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams finally tied the knot with Simon Guobadia over the weekend. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated the big occasion with two star-studded wedding receptions filled with their close loved ones and family.

On Nov. 25, Williams, 41, and Guobadia, 57 kicked off their wedding extravaganza with a traditional Nigeran common law ceremony at the ritzy Four Season Hotel. One picture posted to Porsha’s Instagram account captured the star wearing a custom Edo wedding gown courtesy of African fashion designer Lakimmy, according to PEOPLE. The Pursuit of Porsha author completed her wedding look with traditional Benin coral beads and an elegant okuku headpiece. Guobadia opted for a white tunic which he paired with a long white skirt and traditional beads that looked similar to his wifey. Guobadia hails from Benin City, the Edo State of Nigeria.

Later, Williams changed into two gowns carefully crafted by designer Tabik. One was royal blue and the other was a rich gold color.

“Guests were also asked to follow suit by wearing traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired attire in the colors of the day: purple and teal,” according to the outlet.

Ahead of the nuptials, Williams said she was “ridiculously excited” to walk down the aisle with her husband.

“I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous,” she continued. “I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

Guobadia on the other hand was a bit “nervous” about the big day.

“When you say you’re a little nervous, and you’re about to walk down the aisle, people are thinking, ‘Uh-oh,’” he explained. “But my nervousness comes from the family members and friends who I haven’t seen in a long time coming into Atlanta!”

The fun didn’t stop there. On Nov. 26, Williams and her hubby kept the romance flowing with a second wedding ceremony, where a number of star-studded celebs were in attendance. This time, the pair opted for a lavish white wedding ceremony.

Porsha shined in a beautiful ballroom wedding gown that featured floral detailing. She completed her stunning wedding ensemble with a gleaming white crown. Guobadia opted for a Black general suit.

The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh

Nene Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh showed up and showed out at Porsha and Simon’s wedding. Leakes dazzled in a shimmering steel chain gown that showed off her bodacious figure. Her boo Sioh opted for a sleek black suit.

2. Yandy Smith & Mendecees

Yandi Smith shined in a Matopeda Atelier gown that showed off her chiseled legs through a sexy frontal slit. Mendecees complimented his wifey’s look with a handsome suit courtesy of Eaden Myles.

3. Da Brat & Jessica Harris-Dupart

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart arrived at Porsha and Simon’s wedding in style.

Jessica served up face and body in a black and white corset dress courtesy of Matopeda Atelier. The hair care guru completed the stunning look with shiny pearl earrings in a 70’s style updo. Da Brat kept things simple with a sleek tuxedo.

4. Kandi & Todd Tucker

Fresh off her stunning Soul Train Award performance, Kandi Burruss left no crumbs in a waist-hugging Yousef Aljasmi Dress that she paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. The reality TV star jazzed the look up with statement jewelry courtesy of Deep Gurnani.

Her hubby Todd opted for a simple look, sporting a black blazer and fitted slacks.

5. Monyetta Shaw & Heath Carter

Monyetta shaw showed off her curvaceous figure in a flower-embroidered Matopeda Atelier dress. Her husband, Heath Carter, wore a beautiful Miguel Wilson tuxedo that almost matched the star’s elegant dress.

6. Monique Rodriguez and Melvin Rodriguez

Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics stormed Porsha and Simon’s wedding in a head-turning Albina Dyla dress. Her hubby Melvin Rodriguez came dressed to impress in a charming Balmain suit.

7. Toya Johnson & Robert Rushing

Toya Johnson served up face and body in an Albina Dyla dress. Her hubby Robert Rushing opted for a sleek suit designed by Connaisseur Paris.

8. Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey celebrated the nuptials of Porsha and Simon in a lacy Jovani Fashions dress. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tied the look together with a slicked-back braided ponytail and black heels.

9. Aminat Mcclure

Gleam Beauty CEO Aminat Mcclure attended the wedding in a shiny Lint Boutique gown that showed off her busty upper half.

Comments / 0

Related
Z1079

Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadi, See The Pictures

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Congratulations to Real Housewife of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams who according to People Magazine just tied the knot twice with Simon Guobadia in a lavish Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony. The ceremony was Friday, November...
ATLANTA, GA
Z1079

Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Nene Leakes was in full glam for her good friend and former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams’ lavish wedding and we can’t get enough of her effortless style!. For her wedding look, the...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Z1079

Toni Braxton Shines In A Black And White Look

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Toni Braxton was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in a black and white look that we have to add to our winter wardrobe!. The legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking the black and white...
Z1079

Fantasia Owned The Stage In Augusto Manzanares Look

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Fantasia took the stage recently and gave us style goals in a blue sparkling ensemble that we love!. The starlet was spotted on Instagram after owning the stage in a gorgeous Augusto Manzanares look. The strapless, sparkling,...
Z1079

Brandy Is A Black Barbie In Latest Instagram Pics

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Brandy took to Instagram earlier today to give us Black Barbie vibes when she served face in her recent look and her pictures are everything!. Taking to the platform, the songstress was all decked out and glammed...
Z1079

Tia Mowry Shares A Sweet Post On Teaching Her Daughter Self Love

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Tia Mowry is one of our favorite Instagrammers because of her honesty on the platform and today is no different when she took to the page to share a fun Instagram Reel of herself and her daughter Cairo as the mommy daughter duo indulged in self love.
Z1079

Bizzy Bone Interviews With Z1079!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Legendary Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Bizzy Bone pulled up (virtually!) to The Day Party on Z1079!. Check out the interview below. To purchase tickets to the ‘I’m Bizzy!’ Tour featuring Bizzy Bone, [click here].
Z1079

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: 15 Scenes To Remember Forever

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Born on this day in 1976, Chadwick Boseman was a talent gone far too soon. Hard to believe it’s been just over two years since his untimely passing, and as fans of his iconic portrayal of Black Panther were treated to a moving onscreen tribute via Wakanda Forever earlier this month, now is the perfect time to bestow upon him even more flowers for his contributions to cinema.
Z1079

Tia Mowry Is Glowing In This Adorable Puff Sleeve Dress

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We can’t get enough of Tia Mowry ‘s fashionable style and over Thanksgiving, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled another stylish look that we absolutely love!
Z1079

Winter ’22 TV Preview: 6 Black Shows Worth Watching This Season

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Even though Game of Thrones has been off the air for years now, that slogan still rings true when it comes to the current TV season at hand. Now more than ever, fans of the small screen will be invested in finding a good series (or three!) to binge-watch over the next few weeks as the colder days ahead encourage the beloved pastime of staying inside with a good 13-episode visual story arc on deck.
Z1079

Tia Mowry Takes to Instagram To Share How She’s Indulging In Self Care

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We’re always fans of Tia Mowry’s fun Instagram Reels and earlier today, the actress took to the social media platform to share how she’s indulging in self care amid her healing journey. Rocking a...
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
472
Followers
5K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy