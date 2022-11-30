Jaime Winstone looks sensational in a sequinned minidress and faux fur jacket as she joins leggy sister Ellie Rae at Annie's Ibiza event
Jaime Winstone joined younger sister Ellie Rae at the debut of Annie's Ibiza collection at Nikita in London on Tuesday evening.
The actress, 37, showcased her unique sense of style in a purple sequinned mini dress which also boasted a thigh-high split.
She layered the frock with a white fur faux jacket and slipped her feet into a pair of quirky cowboy boots.
Jaime opted for a glamorous make-up palette for the evening with a smokey eye and glossy lip.
Her fiery red locks tumbled past her shoulders in loose curls and she accessorised the look with a diamond pendant necklace.
Meanwhile 21-year-old Ellie Rae, who is the youngest daughter of actor Ray Winstone and wife Elaine, looked drop-dead gorgeous in strapless metallic mini dress.
The strapless frock boasted a sweetheart neckline and accentuated her tiny waist.
Ella Rae elevated her height in a pair of strappy black platform heels, and curled her blonde hair for the evening.
Annie’s Ibiza has stores in both Ibiza and London and sells a mix of eclectic and rare, one-of-a-kind fashion pieces.
Elsewhere Tigerllily Taylor, 27, flaunted her toned legs in a yellow mini dress embellished with silver sequins.
The daughter of Queen drummer Rodger Taylor, 72, completed the look with fishnet tights and black boots.
Donning a natural palette of make-up she let her blonde hair fall in a loose wave as she posed with pals.
Sexy Beast actor Ray, 65, also shares daughter Lois, 40, with his wife who he married in 1979 after meeting on the set of That Summer.
All three are actresses and have followed in their father's famous footsteps, with Jaime starring in such movies as Donkey Punch, Love Rosie and recently appeared as Peggy Mitchell in an EastEnders flashback episode.
Meanwhile Lois has featured in Holby City while Ella Rae has appeared in smaller projects and modelled for Pam Hogg.
Comments / 0