The Last Inning (Nov. 29, 2022): Spotlighting 2026 Extra Elite 100 MIF Taylor Johns, Upcoming Tourneys, Latest Verbals, ‘I Like’ & Team USA

The city of Las Vegas welcomed a record 5.17 million passengers traveling through Harry Reid International Airport during the month of October. According to an article written by KTNV Staff on KTNV.com, not only has the number of visitors to Sin City been increasing month after month, but visitors are now paying more than ever before for hotel rooms. Prices increased by 20% from September to October, from an average of about $174 to $210 per night. Not only that, but gaming wins surpassed $1 billion dollars for the 20th consecutive month.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO