ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Last Inning (Nov. 29, 2022): Spotlighting 2026 Extra Elite 100 MIF Taylor Johns, Upcoming Tourneys, Latest Verbals, ‘I Like’ & Team USA

By Carlos Arias
extrainningsoftball.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students are headed to Las Vegas to support USC football

The Trojans made it to the Pac-12 Championship where they will face Utah in their fourth championship game on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With USC advancing to number four in the College Football Playoff rankings, many USC students are making the trek to Las Vegas to support their team and enjoy the last weekend before finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
jammin1057.com

Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas

As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wsop.com

BICYCLE CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at "The Bike" with 13 ring events and over $300,000 in guarantees. Las Vegas, Nevada (1 Dec 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at the Bicycle Casino for another December series! The Circuit stop at "The Bike" will feature 13 ring events and over $300,000 in guaranteed prize money.
LAS VEGAS, NV
markerzone.com

MAX PACIORETTY LISTS HIS INCREDIBLE $12M LAS VEGAS HOME FOR SALE (PHOTOS)

Max Pacioretty's trade to the Carolina Hurricanes was unexpected by many, to say the least. Among all the hustle and bustle associated with the transaction, Pacioretty and his family had to go through the home selling and buying process once more, leading to his stunning $12 million estate in Las Vegas being listed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas

A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

NFR’s Cowboy Christmas brings shoppers and vendors together again in Las Vegas

Ernie Apodaca believes in preserving traditions in the furniture he crafts. The Tucson, Arizona-based artist and member of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana tells stories through his one-of-a-kind designs. “Every nation has different art symbols, from the Coastal to the Plains. … All of them have different meanings,” he explains,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Against All Odds: Oscar Goodman and the 40th Anniversary of the Jimmy Chagra Murder Trial

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Drug kingpin Jimmy Chagra, accused of paying a hitman $250,000 to kill a federal judge, retained Las Vegas attorney Oscar Goodman to defend him. Goodman punched holes in the government’s case, and the jury acquitted Chagra. It was a shocking verdict after the FBI conducted its most extensive investigation since the Kennedy assassination. On the trial’s 40th anniversary, Goodman and Chagra’s eldest daughter, Catherine, will look back at the case and what it meant for Goodman and the Chagra family.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Record Set At Las Vegas Airport

The city of Las Vegas welcomed a record 5.17 million passengers traveling through Harry Reid International Airport during the month of October. According to an article written by KTNV Staff on KTNV.com, not only has the number of visitors to Sin City been increasing month after month, but visitors are now paying more than ever before for hotel rooms. Prices increased by 20% from September to October, from an average of about $174 to $210 per night. Not only that, but gaming wins surpassed $1 billion dollars for the 20th consecutive month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas

Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood on Thursday announced the return of her Las Vegas Strip residency. According to a news release, the “much-anticipated” return will commence on June 21, 2023. The release says that tickets for 18 additional show dates for the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy