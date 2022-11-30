Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
‘Bruiser’ Review: A Teen Is Torn Between Violent Role Models in Strong Debut From Gifted New Voice
“Bruiser” builds to a massive brawl that, in a different kind of film, would be the main attraction. But director Miles Warren has other priorities than sensationalizing violence between Black men in a movie that is instead preoccupied with where such aggression comes from. Insightful and universal in so many ways, Warren’s first feature is a confident if sometimes oblique coming-of-age story from an important new voice, focused on an African American teen torn between two very different role models, one who insists that he stay focused and “take his lumps,” the other ready to teach the boy how to...
TikTok Video Allegedly Shows Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Glam Metal Show: WATCH
Casey Anthony, who was infamously accused and acquitted of murdering her toddler, was allegedly spotted rocking out at a Steel Panther concert just a few months before her new documentary with Peacock released Nov. 29. "When you see Casey Anthony at a concert in Fort Lauderdale in March, then her...
Holly Jolly Netflix! The Complete List of Holiday Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in 2022
One of the best parts of Netflix Christmas movies is the ability to watch them while cuddling on your couch with cocoa, your favorite blanket and maybe your go-to holiday pajamas. This year, the Netflix Christmas movie schedule for 2022 began way early, though the slate is a little smaller than previous years.
The ‘Bully’ From ‘A Christmas Story’ Movie Banned From the House Used in Film
Hollywood actor Yano Anaya was first seen as the pint-sized bully Grover in the 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story. Nearly four decades later, Anaya is no longer welcome at the film's iconic Cleveland house after a verbal altercation occurred with the current homeowner. Brian Jones purchased the home featured...
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead at 79
Christine McVie, the co-lead singer and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79. "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," reads a new post on McVie's Instagram. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0