Ed Sheeran's hit Perfect is revealed as the most streamed Christmas No 1 song beating festive classics from Shakin' Stevens and Band Aid

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Ed Sheeran's hit Perfect has been revealed as the most streamed Christmas No 1 song ever - beating several Yuletide classics.

The 2017 tune came out on top despite having no festive connotations, a list compiled by the Official Charts Company shows, as modern pop proves powerful thanks to the streaming revolution.

The top five songs are as follows: Perfect by Ed Sheeran; Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen; Rockabye by Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie; Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens and Do They Know it's Christmas? by Band Aid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4Lbh_0jRxNan100
Not festive! Ed Sheeran's hit Perfect has been revealed as the most streamed Christmas No 1 song ever - beating several Yuletide classics

The DJ Steve Wright, whose show will count down the songs told The Times of the result: 'It's a brilliant song, but I was sure Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody would take the title.

'I would never have guessed that Perfect has been streamed almost twice as many times as Freddie and the boys' classic 1975 hit.

'And I didn't expect Shakin' Stevens would be ahead of Band Aid either. It just goes to show how fascinating it is to delve into a list like this.'

In 2017 Perfect won the chart battle to be crowned the Christmas number one single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2dne_0jRxNan100
Choice: The 2017 tune came out on top despite having no festive connotations, a list compiled by the Official Charts Company shows, as modern pop proves powerful thanks to the streaming revolution

Following a year that saw his album, Divide, dominate the music charts across the globe, Ed ended 2017 well by taking both the number one and number two slots.

'Thank you very much for making Perfect Christmas Number 1. This is an actual dream come true and I'm very proud and happy.

'Thank you so much and have a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a Happy New Year,' he said afterwards.

Ed beat off competition from Wham's Last Christmas, which shot up the charts after a George Michael fan campaign to get it to the top spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWKLm_0jRxNan100
List: The top five songs are as follows: Perfect by Ed Sheeran; Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen (pictured); Rockabye by Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie; Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens and Do They Know it's Christmas? by Band Aid

It comes after earlier this month it was revealed that Ed donated nearly £1million to help young children learn music after the 'impact' it had on his life.

The singer's generosity was recently revealed in new accounts of Sheeran's charity foundation.

The 31-year-old father-of-two has sent The Framlington Foundation Trust, named after the Suffolk town where he grew up, £500k to help young aspiring musicians after already giving away that amount over the past five years.

A source told The Mirror: 'Ed has never forgotten his struggle to reach the top and the impact music made on his life. It is fantastic he's helping in this way.'

Kids can apply to the charity, which trades under the name Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, for funding for instruments, rehearsal space and gigs.

Ed, who is worth an estimated £180m, said: 'The reason I'm doing it in Suffolk is [because] it's the area I grew up, I still live here and I learnt how to play music here and I feel like I've had a lot of support from the area and I feel like I wanna give some support back.'

The former busker said: 'It's like 'earn a penny, spend a penny' with me. As soon as it comes in, it goes out. I don't have much value on it. […] I have more value on my friends and family being OK.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pc0QJ_0jRxNan100
Successful career: In 2017 Perfect won the chart battle to be crowned the Christmas number one single 

Last year, Ed retained his crown as the richest British star under thirty for the third year running, with eye-watering earnings of £236.5m.

In the last year, Ed - who boasts not only the most-streamed single of all time with Shape Of You but also the highest-grossing tour of all time with Divide Tour - has increased his estimated worth by £26.5m.

It comes after it was revealed Ed's property empire accounts surpass £38million, according to the latest figures.

Ed, who is estimated to have a portfolio worth a staggering £65million, has been hit by the pandemic with his pub and restaurant in Notting Hill, Bertie Blossoms, making a loss of nearly £1.2million.

In documents seen by MailOnline, Ed's Maverick Properties Ltd has £35,769,804 in assets, after he added £3.012m worth of property.

Meanwhile, Maverick Commercial Properties has £2,687,906 in assets after Ed added property worth £994,342 in 2020. The combined total of the two accounts is £38,457,710.

In the hospitality side of his empire, Ed's company That Dive Bar Portobello Ltd is -£565,063, while Fat Punt Ltd is -£623,661.

The closure of Ed's pub and restaurant during lockdown made his accounts plunge nearly £1.2million in the red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzdrS_0jRxNan100
 Awesome: Following a year that saw his album, Divide, dominate the music charts across the globe, Ed ended 2017 well by taking both the number one and number two slots

