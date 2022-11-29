The Shiner Gaslight Theatre Board of Directors commends the cast and crew of the fall production, “Paradise Lost and Found” for their dedication and effort. The Board congratulates those who won awards for outstanding work voted by the cast and crew. This play was the directorial debut for Cuero resident, Bill Matthys. Matthys has acted in many Gaslight plays, first appearing in a production in 2001. He took the major step to director in “Paradise Lost and Found” with outstanding success.

SHINER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO