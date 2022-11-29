Read full article on original website
Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Bulldogs beat Luling
Yoakum lost to Orange Grove in Port Aransas Tournament while finishing second (see story in Nov. 23 issue of Herald-Times), and lost to Wharton and routed Luling before breaking for Thanksgiving. Orange Grove 51, Yoakum 32. The Lady Bulldogs suffered their only loss in the Port Aransas Tournament on Nov....
Gaslight Theatre presents awards to cast, crew
The Shiner Gaslight Theatre Board of Directors commends the cast and crew of the fall production, “Paradise Lost and Found” for their dedication and effort. The Board congratulates those who won awards for outstanding work voted by the cast and crew. This play was the directorial debut for Cuero resident, Bill Matthys. Matthys has acted in many Gaslight plays, first appearing in a production in 2001. He took the major step to director in “Paradise Lost and Found” with outstanding success.
