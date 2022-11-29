Neil Young is one of rock's most brilliant, confounding, defiant and frustrating artists. His long career as a solo act -- which started in 1968 after he left Buffalo Springfield -- is defined by alternately fascinating and infuriating records. Our list of his albums ranked worst to best reveals that his three dozen or so LPs can be pretty much neatly divided down the middle between records you should hear and records you can probably skip.

15 DAYS AGO