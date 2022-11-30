Read full article on original website
Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs
A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license
The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license. According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state. The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds
The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
Valley cities amp up security at holiday events
It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
Animal rescuers save kitten stuck in column of Coachella home
An animal services officer in Riverside County rescued a kitten who found itself trapped inside a column chamber of a home in Coachella Friday. The homeowner called the Riverside County Department of Animal Services after hearing the faint sound of meowing coming from inside a column of their home on Lorenza Lane.
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California
Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
City of Palm Springs - Palm Springs, California
SALARY RANGE: $193,644 – $259,860 Annually. Reporting to the City Manager, the Fire Chief plans, directs, manages, and oversees the activities and operations of the Fire Department, including the community fire protection system, fire suppression, prevention, emergency operations, and emergency medical response. In addition, this position coordinates assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies and provides highly responsible and complex administrative support to the City Manager. The Palm Springs Fire Department currently has five fire stations that protect 96 square miles with an overall staff of 90 FTEs. Palm Springs Firefighter’s responded to 12,032 calls for service in 2021.
Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters certified its election results for the county Thursday evening. Get Local Election Results Here Some the major key local races that we were keeping an eye included: Palm Springs City Council District 1: Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner came out ahead of challenger Scott Nevins in what was a The post Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results appeared first on KESQ.
Measure K Will be Resurrected in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY — When all ballots were tallied, 6,980 residents, or 54.58%, supported Measure K, a ballot question that proposed to charge property owners a tax to pay for the city to join the Desert Recreation District. But it was not enough. Some 5,808 voters, or 45.42%, rejected the...
NBC 7 Investigates: Wildfire Laws Stop Short During Neighbor Disputes
Defensible space: anyone who’s lived through a wildfire knows those two words well. They know homes with landscaping clear of brush and flammable vegetation have a better shot of surviving when the next fire sweeps through San Diego County. But what happens when your neighbor next door doesn’t maintain...
Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino
Today marks seven years since 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Many more were left wounded. San Bernardino County marked recognition of the lives lost and impacted in a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Friday. The county created the video below: Flags at all County facilities are being The post Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino appeared first on KESQ.
Legendary drag queen, queer activist to receive 453rd star in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will honor legendary drag queen and queer activist Jose Julio Sarria with the 453rd Star on the city’s Walk of the Stars. The new star will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Downtown Palm Springs Park,...
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!
Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
Duo Suspected of Robbing Group During Halloween Night Gathering in MoVal
One of two men suspected of robbing multiple people gathered in a Moreno Valley park on Halloween night was behind bars Friday. Gary Arthur Gonzalez, 23, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday alongside his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Gilbert Anthony Gonzales, also of Moreno Valley, on suspicion of armed robbery. Gonzalez...
Northgate González Market holds grand opening event in Fontana
Northgate González Market, a family-owned, Mexican-themed grocery market chain, opened the doors of its newest store in Fontana on Nov. 30, expanding the company’s footprint into the Inland Empire. The parking lot was overflowing with cars as hundreds of people waited outside for a chance to enter the...
