Maplewood, MO

Columbia Missourian

Suburban St. Louis officer sentenced for shooting into car

CLAYTON — A suburban St. Louis police officer who shot into a fleeing car, seriously injuring the driver, has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to give up his police officer's license. Christopher Gage, 40, was sentenced Wednesday for the shooting in February 2020 when he...
