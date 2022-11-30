Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity
VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
Paltrow, Portnoy, and The Fonz Weigh-in on Best Pizza in New Haven
You probably have seen it out there on social media already, that Academy Award Winner Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen at Sally's Apizza where she wrote a nice message to the popular New Haven establishment. Who Has The Best Pizza In New Haven?. For more articles written by this guy,...
Bristol Press
Santa's Walking Wonderland returning to Indian Rock this weekend, next
BRISTOL – Santa’s Walking Wonderland will be returning to the Indian Rock Nature Preserve this weekend and next. The event – which is by reservation only – will kick off Friday and run through this weekend from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Indian Rock – located at 501 Wolcott Road. It will also take place next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
New Britain Herald
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting
NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
fox61.com
Lobster Landing's lobster rolls rated among best in New England | Foodie Friday
CLINTON, Connecticut — For this week’s Foodie Friday, FOX61's Brooke Griffin went south to the town of Clinton in search of the best lobster roll in Connecticut. This is where she found Lobster Landing. It was her first very lobster roll experience and she wasn’t disappointed. Nestled...
Nyberg – Duby’s Bagels & Bakery opening in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Duby Shelsky has always been a baker at heart and it has been a lifelong dream of his to open his own store. Shelsky is from New York City and grew up eating the food he will be selling at the new shop.Shelsky said he started the business four years […]
Yale Daily News
“In The Heights” performance asked to shut down mid-scene after running into college “quiet hours”
A Yale production of Tony-winning musical “In The Heights” was interrupted mid-scene and told to shut down on Thursday night. The show — which began at 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 1 in Pauli Murray College’s Lighten Theater — was on track to run over the 11:00 p.m. start of residential college quiet hours. Despite email permission from the Murray Head of College Office to “go over a bit,” the Lighten Theater Manager, a student employee of Yale Undergraduate Production, turned on all theater lights at promptly 11 p.m. and announced that the show needed to stop. The show was around 10-15 minutes from concluding.
ctbites.com
Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops
New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut
Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got a taste of Sally's Apizza on Wooster Street, in New Haven, Connecticut during a visit. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria posted this photo of Paltrow standing outside the shop with two employees. Sally's marketing manager Kat Manning said the actress visited the legendary pizzeria on Tuesday and shared a pizza pie with her group of friends.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
Journal Inquirer
Vernon approves ordinance change for digital billboard
VERNON — The Town Council has unanimously approved an ordinance change that will allow the installation of a digital billboard on Hartford Turnpike. During their meeting last month, council members voted unanimously to approve the billboard following no comments from residents during a public hearing. The ordinance change will...
Eyewitness News
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
Eyewitness News
Coins could be more than just ‘found money’
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
New Britain breaks ground on massive fuel cell facility
Officials in New Britain broke ground Thursday on a massive fuel cell facility at the old Stanley Works complex.
centralrecorder.org
New Hartford Finds Hope After Fire Destroys Historic Structure
The small, quiet town of New Hartford, Connecticut was forever changed after a three-alarm fire left its biggest historic building, the New Hartford house, in ruins last year. Now, plans are in the works to rebuild it. The New Hartford House was constructed in 1888 and first opened as a...
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Multiple Charges
#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
zip06.com
Riccitellis Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary
Carmine (Chick) and Marie Riccitelli of East Haven celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept.7, 1957 at St. Lawrence Church in West Haven. They recently renewed their wedding vows and had their marriage blessed at St. Therese Church in Branford by Rev. Msgr. David Walker in front of family and friends. A luncheon celebration followed hosted by their children Carmine Riccitelli, Jr. (Patricia), Linda Houde (Ron), and Craig Riccitelli. Carmine, an army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, is retired from Metro North Commuter Railroad.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Lola!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silvery cream classic tabby named Lola. This green-eyed cutie takes after the song “Whatever Lola Wants, Lola Gets,” as she’s described as irresistible. The 1 and a half-year-old is looking for someone to give her their heart and soul — as well as a lap to cuddle in and some ankles to rub against.
