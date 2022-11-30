Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
McLaren’s First EV Is a Luxury Electric Scooter
There’s no point arguing, electrification is the future and eventually every carmaker is going to have to make the switch. While Ferrari might be teasing its plans to electrify its cars with hybrids like the SF90, McLaren has this week gone all in on its first EV, a battery powered scooter that it says will “redefine” personal mobility.
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Luxurious Motorcycles
Not all of us want to throw our legs over a worn-looking bike and look like a grizzled biker clad in well-worn leather. For riders who prefer a more refined experience, there are luxury motorcycles. While luxury is often synonymous with large touring motorcycles, this isn’t always the case. Of course, a luxury bike is nice when you plan on traveling long distances. However, luxury also has its place in fun and fast bikes designed to thrill or turn heads. So, whether you are planning on riding around the corner or across the country, these 10 bikes are the most luxurious production machines you can buy.
Buy This Authentic VW Beetle Mexico City Taxi for $12,500
Facebook MarketplaceThe history of the VW Beetle as a taxi in Mexico City is a fascinating one, and you could own a piece of it.
The Verge
Italian car company Lancia is being reborn as an EV-only brand
Lancia, the Italian car company owned by Stellantis alongside Fiat, Chrysler, Citroën, Vauxhall, and Peugeot, is being revived as an electric car brand. The company announced plans to produce three electric vehicles between 2024 and 2028: a new Ypsilon, new Delta, and an unnamed “new flagship.” The brand is also getting a new logo, the eighth in its 116-year long history, which harks back to its 1957 design.
5 Most Comfortable Luxury SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News
From the outlet U.S. News, here's a look at the five most comfortable luxury SUV models for the 2022 model year. The post 5 Most Comfortable Luxury SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Piaggio Group Opens New Scooter Manufacturing Facility In Indonesia
On November 23, 2022, the Piaggio Group proudly announced the official opening of its newest production facility. The 55,000 square meter site is located in the Cikarang district of West Java, Indonesia, near Jakarta. With over five million scooters and motorcycles sold in Indonesia every year, the Southeast Asian country is the third-largest two-wheeler market in the world (behind India and China).
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz celebrates 40 years of the first Baby Benz
Mercedes-Benz's lineup changed significantly in late 1982. By launching a new entry-level model called W201 internally and Baby Benz colloquially, the Stuttgart-based company made its cars accessible to a much wider audience and considerably increased its annual sales. Although the first W201 saw the light that awaits at the end...
Are the 2 Best Redesigns of 2023 Both Honda SUVs?
Honda is already producing some of the best SUVs for the upcoming year. Are the two best 2023 redesigns both Honda SUVs? The post Are the 2 Best Redesigns of 2023 Both Honda SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy: A Luxury Midsize SUV Alternative?
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy brings the value. Is it a good luxury midsize SUV alternative? The post 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy: A Luxury Midsize SUV Alternative? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Gachaco Opens Swappable Battery Stations At Two Honda Locations In Japan
Remember Gachaco? Back in April, 2022, Japan’s big four motorcycle OEMs formed this company in partnership with Japanese petroleum company Eneos, expressly for advancing all aspects of standardized swappable battery adoption. From the batteries themselves to the infrastructure needed to support them, that’s what Gachaco is all about.
3 Reliable Small SUVs Under $80,000 for Those Who Want More
The reliable small SUVs on list include the 2022 BMW X4, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, and the 2022 Kia Sportage. The post 3 Reliable Small SUVs Under $80,000 for Those Who Want More appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
WheelUp’s Hype Helmet Introduces The HP6.21 Modular Touring Helmet
Italian gear and equipment brand WheelUp’s in-house helmet brand Hype has just released a new modular helmet. Bringing all the latest and greatest safety features to the table, the Hype HP6.21 is positioned as the brand’s most premium helmet, while retaining an attractive price tag, as is the case with all of WheelUp’s products.
5 Best Electric Luxury Cars According to MotorTrend
These 5 luxury cars are the best electric luxury cars according to MotorTrend. The post 5 Best Electric Luxury Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Family-Friendly Kia SUVs for Memory-Making Adventures
What SUV do you want to drive to make memories with your family? Here are five family-friendly Kia SUVs to consider. The post 5 Family-Friendly Kia SUVs for Memory-Making Adventures appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Electric Aiways U6 Lands In Germany From €41,001 To Rival VW’s ID.5
The all-electric Aiways U6 has been showcased in full and is now available to order in Germany. The Chinese car manufacturer has equipped the U6 with the same 63 kWh battery pack as the U5, complete with 24 CATL modules that can be charged at speeds of up to 90 kW at a DC fast charging station. This battery then drives a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with 215 hp (160 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque. Aiways says the sleek SUV can travel up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge under WLTP testing and that average energy consumption sits between 15.9 kWh/100 km and 16.6 kWh/100 km.
This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is all-new. Is it a hybrid SUV? The post This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Sidi Just Acquired By Italian Investment Holding Company Italmobiliare
On October 25, 2022, Italian motorcycling and bicycling footwear specialist Sidi Sports was fully acquired by Italian investment holding company Italmobiliare. The company prides itself on its diverse and expanding portfolio of ‘Made in Italy’ companies, across a wide range of industries. As part of the acquisition, Davide...
What Is BMW’s Best-Selling SUV?
BMW produces some of the most popular luxury vehicles on the market. What is its best-selling SUV? The post What Is BMW’s Best-Selling SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
November 2022 Bike Sales In India Down From October, Mostly Up Over 2021
It’s an interesting time for motorcycle and scooter sales in India at the end of 2022. On one hand, November sales are down across multiple OEMs, when compared with October 2022 sales. On the other hand, those same November sales figures show growth as compared to year-on-year sales from each company. Also, in Royal Enfield’s case, the overall story of 2022 is still one of sales growth as compared to 2021.
