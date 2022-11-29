ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

THV11

Baptist Health sees flu hospitalizations surpass COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hospital leaders are keeping a close eye on the flu in Arkansas this year— and experts believe this season could likely be one we haven't seen since before the pandemic. At least 30 Arkansans have already died from the virus this season. Baptist Health...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTBS

Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

UAMS opens first adult neurofibromatosis clinic in U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS and the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) announced the opening of the first CTF-sponsored clinic in the country that will treat adults with neurofibromatosis, a group of rare genetic disorders that affects 2.5 million people worldwide. The Children’s Tumor Foundation will present UAMS with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
dequeenbee.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Little Rock

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
invitingarkansas.com

UA Little Rock Leader – Arleshia & Cedric Jones

I attended UAPB on a volleyball scholarship during my freshman year. Although it was a great experience, I desired more diversity – so I transfered to UA Little Rock. It was also a blessing to be closer to my family. While in college, I worked at Bank of America as a teller. Because I worked hard and earned good grades, I interned at Stanford University for two consecutive summers as I designed and maintained the internal websites for the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center. After completing my second internship during the summer, I returned to UA Little Rock to complete my final semester. I obtained an internship at Acxiom Corporation in Conway as a database administrator. After graduating in December 2004, I was hired and worked there for seven years before starting my own technology consulting company, Cessna Technologies Inc. Without the outstanding faculty and opportunities that UA Little Rock provided, this would not have been possible.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Farm Bureau selects leaders, sets policy

HOT SPRINGS — Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected Friday morning at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Delegates also elected six board members during the final day of the meeting, including three new board members.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Battery, Theft, and Possession in Saline County Mugshots on 12022022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Hot Springs teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man who kidnapped a Hot Springs teen in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to court documents. Appearing before a judge, 38-year-old Samuel Bolling pleaded guilty to the two charges. Each count comes with a minimum 20-year sentenced up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

