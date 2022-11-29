Read full article on original website
Baptist Health sees flu hospitalizations surpass COVID
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hospital leaders are keeping a close eye on the flu in Arkansas this year— and experts believe this season could likely be one we haven't seen since before the pandemic. At least 30 Arkansans have already died from the virus this season. Baptist Health...
KTBS
Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
Emergency room visits increasing as viruses spread quickly
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas hospitals have been struggling to keep up with COVID, flu, and other viruses on the rise right now. Now, we have new numbers showing just how serious this has become. In the state, 287 people are currently in the hospital with flu. Of those,...
UAMS opens first adult neurofibromatosis clinic in U.S.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS and the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) announced the opening of the first CTF-sponsored clinic in the country that will treat adults with neurofibromatosis, a group of rare genetic disorders that affects 2.5 million people worldwide. The Children’s Tumor Foundation will present UAMS with...
dequeenbee.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Little Rock
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hot Springs city leaders: Proposed referendum will mean no new water connections
Water rates, water capacity, voter rights and city planning are in conflict in Hot Springs, and the city is drawing a line in the sand.
invitingarkansas.com
UA Little Rock Leader – Arleshia & Cedric Jones
I attended UAPB on a volleyball scholarship during my freshman year. Although it was a great experience, I desired more diversity – so I transfered to UA Little Rock. It was also a blessing to be closer to my family. While in college, I worked at Bank of America as a teller. Because I worked hard and earned good grades, I interned at Stanford University for two consecutive summers as I designed and maintained the internal websites for the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center. After completing my second internship during the summer, I returned to UA Little Rock to complete my final semester. I obtained an internship at Acxiom Corporation in Conway as a database administrator. After graduating in December 2004, I was hired and worked there for seven years before starting my own technology consulting company, Cessna Technologies Inc. Without the outstanding faculty and opportunities that UA Little Rock provided, this would not have been possible.
Outgoing LRPD Chief Bewley heading to AG’s office as chief investigator
A longtime Little Rock lawman is moving to the attorney general’s office after stepping down from his position as Little Rock’s top cop.
ARDOT asking homeless living near interstate to move as crews clear areas out
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) asked people living in camps near interstates and highways in Little Rock and North Little Rock to relocate so the areas can be cleared out.
Community gathers to speak out against Conway Public Schools, deeming recent school board rulings anti-trans
Tuesday, people in the city of Conway gathered to “take action” against Conway Public Schools following the recent school board rulings.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Farm Bureau selects leaders, sets policy
HOT SPRINGS — Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected Friday morning at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Delegates also elected six board members during the final day of the meeting, including three new board members.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Maker to Help Alleviate Primer Shortage with $41 Million Arkansas Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of firearm ammunition plans...
Woman to serve 34 years in prison for role in Arkansas officer's death
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is regarding Kayvon Ward's life sentence for his role in the murder.) A woman pleaded guilty to four charges for her involvement in the murder of Hot Springs police officer Brent Scrimshire. According to officials, 23-year-old Coraima Hernandez entered a...
Police investigating murder of Little Rock man, seeking information from public
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking the public's help in getting information regarding a man who was killed last year. On December 13, 2021, Little Rock police officers found 63-year-old Gary Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck that had just "wrecked into a home."
mysaline.com
Battery, Theft, and Possession in Saline County Mugshots on 12022022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Big Country Chateau heading to court Thursday
The Big Country Chateau Apartments on Colonel Glenn have will be heading to court on Thursday.
mysaline.com
Felonies, Warrants, and Orders of Protection in Wednesday’s Saline County Court Filings 12012022
63aw-22-272 State V Blake Tyler Barker, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-22-273 State V Lucas Wade Suit, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-22-274 State V Douglas Wayne Bostad, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-986 State V Andrea Lafaye Dobbins, Felony, 22nd Circuit...
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Hot Springs teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man who kidnapped a Hot Springs teen in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to court documents. Appearing before a judge, 38-year-old Samuel Bolling pleaded guilty to the two charges. Each count comes with a minimum 20-year sentenced up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
