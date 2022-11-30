Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
LIVE updates, game thread: ACC Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Clemson's six-year streak of ACC titles ended in 2021, the No. 9 Tigers will attempt to reclaim the conference crown and earn their seventh title in eight years when they face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET.
UNC at Virginia Tech Preview: ACC Opener
ACC Network (Jay Alter, Randolph Childress) "We're a different team, Virginia Tech is a different team ... adding that type of weight in terms of turning everything around in Blacksburg doesn't help us. Through the wins and losses, we just stuck together and we kept getting better and better, and so for this year's team, that's what we've got to do. We've got to stick together and tweak, alter and pivot and change the things that we need to change, and then we need to stay the course on the things that are good for us." — UNC coach Hubert Davis on last season's win at Virginia Tech, which helped the Tar Heels turn things around in mid-February and get hot.
NC State players on loss to Pitt: 'This isn’t a team full of quitters'
“Just the little things, you know. We just have to do a better job of defending. It comes down to that, honestly.”. “It honestly wasn’t different. The opportunities are still there, and we just try to take advantage of them. We just fell short tonight.”. On the offensive struggles:
Kevin Keatts on Pitt loss: 'It wasn’t our night'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State suffered an ugly 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC opener after a cold shooting night from the guards and early foul trouble for the big men. Kevin Keatts answered questions after the loss on Jarkel Joiner's poor shooting, how to move forward and much more on Friday night.
Coastal Carolina could target NC State OC Tim Beck if coach Jamey Chadwell leaves for Liberty, per report
Coastal Carolina could target NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck if Chanticleers head football coach Jamey Chadwell leaves for Liberty, according to a report Saturday morning by Pete Thamel. On College GameDay, Thamel reported that the Flames offered Chadwell a salary of $4 million annually. "There's less optimism at Coastal...
packinsider.com
All Signs Pointing to NC State Playing in the Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
We will not officially know what Bowl Game NC State will play in until Sunday, but all signs are pointing to the Wolfpack playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on December 30th. NC State has never played in the Mayo Bowl, which started in 2002. The coach...
Analysts give picks for ACC Championship Game
Some analysts have made their picks for Saturday's ACC Championship Game between No. 9 Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) and No. 23 North Carolina (9-3, 6-2). On ESPN's College Football Live this week, a (...)
Rece Davis talks Clemson's QB situation, gives pick for ACC title game
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently gave some thoughts on Clemson and North Carolina ahead of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between the Tigers and Tar Heels. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 (...)
Filipowski on the rise in latest Draftables update
This week on 247Sports, we broke down five recent stock-risers and five new names on the Draftables, a comprehensive list of every NBA prospect playing college basketball. Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski was one of those five risers as the former five-star prospect has established himself as one of the best freshmen in college basketball and put himself back in the lottery discussion as a result.
How to Watch: Duke vs Boston College in ACC opener
Duke Basketball is not quite done with their non-conference schedule, but they get a chance to play an early ACC game on Saturday as the Blue Devils host Boston College in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The visiting Eagles are 5-3 on the year, with losses to Maine, Tarleton, and Nebraska on their record balanced out by wins over Cornell, Detroit Mercy, George Mason, Wyoming, and Rhode Island.
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: North Carolina
Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 77-65 Win Over North Carolina
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson thought the Hoosiers' 77-65 win over North Carolina on Wednesday was a total team effort. Here's the full transcript from his postgame press conference, with video attached.
waltermagazine.com
Slow-Cooked Success: A New Home for Longleaf Swine BBQ
After years of pop-ups and permit issues, Raleigh food veterans Marc Russell and Adam Cunningham open their barbecue joint on Edenton Street. Good things take time — especially good barbecue. And sometimes, it seems, so do good barbecue restaurants. After nearly six years of pop-ups, pick-ups and permit issues, Longleaf Swine BBQ opened its permanent location in early November. Now, it’s serving up North Carolina classics like pulled pork and cole slaw alongside cold beer for lunch and dinner in a newly renovated historic building with a sprawling patio.
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
