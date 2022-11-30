COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahmir Young scored 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds remaining that helped No. 22 Maryland stay undefeated with a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois on Friday night. Maryland is off to a sparkling 8-0 start under new coach Kevin Willard, who became the first coach in Big Ten history to win each of the first seven games of his tenure by at least 15 points. Victory No. 8 wasn't nearly that easy, but the Terps never trailed in the second half, even after a spirited Illinois comeback.

