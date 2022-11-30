Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
Homelessness in the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction unveiled its first survey to understand the homeless problem. We know that workers plan to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. The idea is to understand their backgrounds, how people become homeless and what keeps them from finding a stable place to live.
oandbnews.com
Free community Chromebook distribution in Mesa County
District D51 announced that they will be releasing more than 5,000 used Chromebooks to the community. Chromebooks will be given to anyone in the community at R-5 High School and several Mesa County Libraries facilities: Central Library in downtown Grand Junction, the Clifton Branch, the Fruita Branch, and the Collbran Branch. Each person can pick up two Chromebooks.
deltapawprint.com
Exploring the Delta Armory: Fragment of the Past
Many Citizens of Delta have heard of the infamous Delta Armory. Built in 1921, this historic landmark has a lot more history than Deltarodans have suspected. Delta’s old armory is located just east of Main Street on Grand Avenue. The building was opened as one of the four National Guard’s Armories in Western Colorado, but over time it has been used to host public events and even become a carpet store.
Mesa County Ordinance 14 Passes Initial Reading
Mesa County is considering an ordinance that will give the county the ability to fine illegal residents of County Land.
aspenpublicradio.org
Thursday, December 1
On today's newscast: the race for Congressional District 3 is officially headed for a mandatory recount, the annual “Summit for Life” race to the top of Aspen Mountain supports organ donation, the Ceramics Club of Aspen is holding its holiday sale in Aspen today and tomorrow, local residents will have a chance to cut their own Christmas trees near Glenwood Springs this weekend, the BLM has announced a new rule to curb natural gas waste, and more.
aspenpublicradio.org
December 2022 Evergreen monthly giveaway: win two season passes to Theatre Aspen's 2023 season
It’s Aspen Public Radio’s Year-End Membership Drive and when you make a gift of $15 a month this December 1-31, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win two 2023 Theatre Aspen season passes!. Theatre Aspen will host three exciting performances in summer 2023 as part of...
KJCT8
The race for House District 3 goes to recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
aspenpublicradio.org
A Sister Cities exchange brings community together through art
Spend enough time looking at Valeria Fiala’s larger-than-life mural of a herd of sheep at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, and you might begin to feel like you’re one with the herd, surrounded in a warm, wooly crowd of floppy ears and gentle eyes. The charcoal...
KJCT8
More snowfall on the way for the high country
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Areas in the high country and higher elevations received the bulk of snowfall during this morning’s winter storm. While this is the second winter storm of the week, the state will still expect more snowfall over the next several days. Some areas in the high country and higher elevations received anywhere between 7-10 inches of snowfall.
Pomona Elementary Shelter in Place
A man taking a gun into businesses west of Pomona Elementary. triggered a lockdown until he was approached by police.
nbc11news.com
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Largest Mineral Hot Springs Pool
Living in Colorado means you are not far from the healing powers of our state's many hot springs and geothermal pools. In fact, Colorado is home to one of the largest outdoor geothermal pools in the world. Located in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool was established in 1888....
Getting Ready For Grand Junction Snow With Classic Photos
Grand Junction, Colorado can expect snow again this Friday, December 2, 2022, and again on Sunday. To get you in the mood, check out these classic Robert Grant photos from Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s. Scroll through the gallery and you may be surprised how little some things...
aspenpublicradio.org
Friday, December 2
On today's newscast: Republican state Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale has announced his resignation ahead of the upcoming session, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs are joining RFTA's bikeshare program WeCycle, Aspen’s city council has finalized the city’s budget for next year, the man who helped stop the Club Q shooting received a $50 thousand award for his bravery, the two-day Tribal Nations Summit took place this week at the White House, and more.
westernslopenow.com
Family needs help for local hit and run victim
As Grand Junction Police search for answers in a hit and run accident just days ago, the family reaches out for help paying for medical bills after the cyclist’s pelvis was crushed in the impact. The family of 28-year-old Skyler Diaz has set up a GoFundMe to help pay...
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays
It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
westernslopenow.com
Handgun found during recess at Lincoln Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Children of Lincoln Elementary School went outside for an enjoyable recess, but instead noticed a firearm on the playground. The weapon was loaded with birdshot upon the time of discovery. Students gave the weapon to a teacher who then gave it to the school Principal, Joeseph Siennicki.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Winter Storm Warning for Friday, December 2nd
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for today. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected in the higher elevations above 9,000 feet. Plan on hazardous driving conditions, especially over high mountain passes. Wind gusts of 60 mph are also possible today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect...
nbc11news.com
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
Comments / 0