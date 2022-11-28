Read full article on original website
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks...
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
2 Top Stocks Under $10 You Might Want to Buy Before 2022 Is Over
A lot of stocks that began the year trading at double and in some cases triple digits have fallen out of favor. Figs (NYSE: Figs) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are two stocks that have declined sharply this year, but don't let their single-digit prices scare you away. Both companies are shaking up their respective industries.
How Much Upside is Left in Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 160%
Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) have gained 8.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.44, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $19.33 indicates a potential upside of 159.8%.
Does LiveRamp (RAMP) Have the Potential to Rally 61% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
LiveRamp (RAMP) closed the last trading session at $22.42, gaining 36.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $36 indicates a 60.6% upside potential.
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
Here's Why You Should Retain Red Rock Resorts' (RRR) Stock
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR will likely benefit from consistent guest visitation, development projects and cost-saving initiatives. This and the focus on divestitures bodes well. However, a rise in labor and commodity costs is a concern. Let us delve deeper into factors highlighting why investors should hold on to the...
Top-Ranked ETFs That Outperformed in November
Wall Street registered the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, driven by signs of cooling consumer prices and hopes of a less-hawkish Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index climbed 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.4%. While there have been...
Why Shares of PagerDuty Stock Are Rising Fast Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a digital operations management company, were climbing today after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance. As a result, the tech stock was up by 7.1% as of 10:36 a.m. ET.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights HF Sinclair, DCP Midstream, Arista Networks, Fortinet, Texas Pacific Land
Chicago, IL – December 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: HF Sinclair Corp. DINO, DCP Midstream LP DCP, Arista Networks Inc. ANET, Fortinet Inc. FTNT and Texas Pacific Land Corp. TPL.
Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Up 20.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cognizant (CTSH). Shares have added about 20.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cognizant due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
STMicroelectronics (STM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.67, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip...
Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 19.42%...
Ansys (ANSS) Up 22.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ansys (ANSS). Shares have added about 22.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ansys due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLF) where we have detected an approximate $180.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.5% decrease week over week (from 932,450,000 to 927,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in trading today The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is off about 0.2%, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) is off about 2.7%, and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is lower by about 1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLF, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Is Etsy (ETSY) Up 39.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Etsy (ETSY). Shares have added about 39.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Etsy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
