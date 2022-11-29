Read full article on original website
Related
‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum
Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms. On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!
Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
mansionglobal.com
A French Country Home Where Tradition Meets the Unexpected
When interior designer Rafael de Cárdenas told friends in Paris that he and his partner, Cale Harrison, had bought a weekend house an hour north of the city, their reactions surprised him. “They were like, ‘Well, why didn’t you get a house in Greece?’ ” he says. “And I’m...
Let’s go bogganeering! How I invented a winter sport on my trip to South Tirol, Italy
I have invented a new sport, one that will almost certainly catch on and become a Winter Olympics classic. And it is one in which Team GB can narrowly grab fourth place, over and over again. It is wonderful to leave something behind, a legacy that will benefit humanity. It is called “bogganeering”.
At Home: Beware the four most expensive words in home remodeling
Once again, even though I know better, those four little words, often uttered in the throes of a home remodel, got me: As long as we’re remodeling the kitchen, let’s update the guest bathroom! Yeep! That innocuous little phrase, “as long as we’re,” and its falsely implied convenience, also masquerades as the equally dangerous (and expensive) four words: while we’re at it. …. After these humble phrases often come the words why don’t we, or we should, or let’s. Next thing you know, your whole...
Climate Activists Throw Flour on Warhol-Painted BMW Art Car in Milan
Climate activists struck again earlier this morning, when members of Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) threw roughly 18 pounds of flour at a BMW art car painted by Andy Warhol at the cultural center Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan. Women in the group aimed to draw attention to the “collapse of the climate,” they stated. In a video, they can be seen approaching the Warhol-painted 1979 German sports car and dumping packages of flour on it. Security guards then dragged two of the activists out of the room. “It is useless to have more sustainable materials if governments don’t even do what they...
Nearly Two Dozen Looted Artifacts Seized From Major Met Donor’s Art Collection
Over the past year and a half, nearly two dozen works allegedly looted from Turkey and Italy have been returned to their countries of origin from the collection of philanthropist Shelby White, who also sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Newspaper reports. An investigation into White’s extensive collection is ongoing. White and her late husband Leon Levy donated $20 million to the Met to finance the the museum’s expanded wing of Greek and Roman art, and in 2008, White’s collection was previously investigated and 10 Greek and Etruscan objects in her collection were returned to Italy. Read it at The Art Newspaper
'Most significant' arts venue since Opera House: Sydney's $230M gallery complex opens
A decade in the making, the $230 million Sydney Modern Project has been touted as a cultural destination to rival the world's major art museums.
architecturaldigest.com
This Sage Sixpenny Sofa Is a Grounding Presence in Chelsey Luger’s Home
What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we know—from small-business owners to designers, artists, and actors—to tell us the story behind one of their most prized possessions. Who?. When Chelsey...
$20.7 M. Max Beckmann Portrait Breaks German Auction Records
A self-portrait by the German Expressionist painter Max Beckmann may now be the most expensive artwork ever to sell at auction in Germany, according to a report by the Associated Press. The painting hammered for $20.7 million on Thursday at Berlin’s Grisebach auction house. The previous record was for a 15th-century bronze sculpture of a Buddhist deity from China, which sold last year for about $10 million. The painting, titled Selbstbildnis gelb-rosa (Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink), was made in 1943 during the artist’s exile in Amsterdam, where he fled after his work was classified as “degenerate art” by the Nazi regime. Hundreds of his works were confiscated from...
The Opening of the International Library of Fashion Research Makes Oslo a Destination for the Style Set
Here’s a novel reason to visit Oslo: This week marks the opening of the International Library of Fashion Research there. Founded by the enterprising Elise By Olsen, a precocious Norwegian editor who launched two magazines, Rencens Paper and Wallet, before she turned 20, the library has come under the aegis of Norway’s National Museum, the ILFR’s institutional partner and “landlord,” explained Olsen on a call.
crimereads.com
What Makes Niagara Falls Such A Perfect Setting for a Murder Mystery?
One of the conundrums a mystery series author deals with before beginning every book is where to set the crime that engages the protagonist. Does it take place in the familiar setting of the sleuth’s current place of residence? How many murders has the leading character already solved there? If he or she lives in a small town—think Jessica Fletcher of Cabot’s Cove, Maine—the reader begins to wonder why residents haven’t noticed that murders in their usually bucolic surroundings are as common as dandelions.
The Aga Khan Museum Offers Exciting Holiday Programming for the Whole Family
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- With the holidays quickly approaching, the Aga Khan Museum is offering an engaging programming lineup for all ages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005078/en/ Light Up the Dark. Photo Credit Aga Khan Museum.
allthatsinteresting.com
From Times Square to the trenches of World War I, these then-and-now photos will make you see the world's most historic places in a completely different light.
History lives all around us. Places like Hiroshima and Verdun bear scars from past world wars, just as landmarks like the Great Sphinx of Giza and the Great Wall of China contain echoes of long-lost days. Though some iconic places have undergone more subtle changes — like occasional restorations to...
The evolution of lighthouse keepers, the isolating yet romantic profession
Based on Winsor McCay's 1905 comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland," Netflix's dreamy adventure film "Slumberland" follows an intrepid young girl whose imagination takes her on an epic quest alongside a hulking companion and her best friend Pig. Our protagonist in question is Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, who lives...
Comments / 0