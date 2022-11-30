Read full article on original website
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Xavier
West Virginia and Xavier square off Saturday evening in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has quite the history with the Musketeers, having faced them 16 times as the head coach of the University of Cincinnati. His record against Xavier? 8-10. If the math doesn't add...
West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: West Virginia’s Ceiling is How Far Their Depth Can Take Them
Throughout the first seven games of the season, it has been clear that West Virginia’s biggest strength is their depth. The bench, highlighted by Joe Toussaint and Mohamed Wague, has been the base point of high energy of each player that comes off the sidelines. The depth from WVU will take this team as far they’ll go.
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
WVNT-TV
Huggins: No “good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before Bob Huggins came home to West Virginia, he attained status as a top coach at Cincinnati. In doing so, he drew the ire of the Xavier Musketeers. Huggins faces Xavier on Saturday for the nineteenth time in his career as a head coach. Most of those meetings came as an active participant in the Crosstown Shootout, the storied, heated rivalry between the Musketeers and Bearcats.
mountaineersports.com
WVU’s Future Still in Question
MORGANTOWN, WV–Even though Neal Brown will be remaining the head football coach for the 2023 season, there still are some serious questions about the future of the program. With new Athletic Director, Wren Baker at the helm (with reportedly a six year contract) there could be some hidden situations ahead with Brown and Baker. Hopefully Brown will be able to keep his recruiting class intact now, but that doesn’t stop the competition from attempting to sway the players to the transfer portal.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Says Neal Brown is Going to Be Climbing Again Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia announced the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker and also revealed that head coach Neal Brown will be back to lead the Mountaineers in 2023. Today, Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, said today on his podcast that...
Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters
Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
Morgantown grad Marshall named MAC All-Conference
CLEVELAND, O.H. (WBOY) – Morgantown High grad Marcellus Marshall was named to the Mid-American Conference football 1st-team on Wednesday. Marshall started all 12 games at left tackle in his third season at Kent State as the Golden Flashes finished the 2022 season 5-7. He helped pave the way for a Kent State offense that rushed […]
Pitt Flips Five-Star Preferred Walk-on PK Sam Carpenter
The Pitt Panthers flipped a five-star kicker from Massachusetts.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
Patriots fight for redemption in Wheeling
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local high school football team fights for redemption on Friday, December 2, 2022. In 2021, the Independence Patriots fell in the WVSSAC AA State championships. The pain the players, coaches, and community felt as they watched Fairmont Senior take home the trophy still lasts to this day. “I think […]
Foul-mouthed Amanda Fillipponi secures lifetime ban on The Fan
Today is the 15th anniversary for Pitt fans of the 13-9 upset over the West Virginia that prevented the Mountaineers from going to the National Championship Game.
Super Six means business as thousands arrive in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mountain State high school football fans are gathering to close the book on the 2022 season. The road to becoming state champions ends in Wheeling, where players in the Super Six are lacing up their gear. The winter weather gave us a break Friday night and it’s made the trip a […]
mountainstatesman.com
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
WBOY
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
Girls Basketball Roundup: Indy tops Richwood
Harmony Mills poured in 20 points to lead Independence past Richwood 42-25 Wednesday night in Coal City. Makaila Bolen added seven points who pulled away in the final quarter. Savannah Moose led the Lumberjacks with eight points, while Addison Dudley scored six and Lilly Bragg added five. Independence (1-0) travels...
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
