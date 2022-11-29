Read full article on original website
Benzinga
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
Benzinga
HDBank to issue $500m worth of convertible bonds and lift its FOL to 20%
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 2 December 2022 - The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or HDBank, is seeking shareholders' approval to issue convertible bonds worth US$500 million to international investors. HDBank is also seeking approval to increase the foreign ownership limit from 18...
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
Benzinga
Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares NUGT gapped up 3% to start Wednesday’s trading session and after some early session volatility, the ETF surged an additional 3% from the open due to bullish price action across the gold sector. The climb higher was in tandem with the...
Benzinga
Looking Into American Vanguard's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro data American Vanguard AVD posted a 1.3% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 2.72% over the previous quarter to $152.12 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest American Vanguard is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. American Vanguard reached earnings of $6.83 million and sales of $148.08 million in Q2.
Benzinga
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
Benzinga
What To Know About Evercore ISI Group's Downgrade of Hain Celestial Group
Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating of Hain Celestial Group HAIN to In-Line with a price target of $24.00, changing its price target from $30.00 to $24.00. Shares of Hain Celestial Group are trading down 0.53% over the last 24 hours, at $18.64 per share. A move to $24.00 would...
Benzinga
MingZhu Logistics Hldgs' Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of MingZhu Logistics Hldgs Inc. YGMZ moved lower by 12.62%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt MingZhu Logistics Hldgs has. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs Debt. According to the MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's most recent financial statement as...
Benzinga
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Revealed: Closing windfall tax loophole could cut energy bills by £336 a year
Closing a loophole in the windfall tax on oil and gas companies could reduce millions of families’ energy bills by £336 a year, new research shared with The Independent has found.Ending the tax relief claimed by fossil fuel giants would raise £22bn over the next six years, according to a report by the New Economics Foundation (NEF).The think tank said shutting the loophole could pay for an emergency insulation programme for 3.31 million of the leakiest homes across the UK.The NEF said spending £3.6bn of the money raised from an expanded windfall tax on insulating the least energy-efficient homes...
Benzinga
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Benzinga
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters TRI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Thomson Reuters. The company has an average price target of $115.25 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $108.00.
Benzinga
Where Thomson Reuters Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Thomson Reuters TRI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Venus Protocol Partners with PancakeSwap to Deliver Instant Token Swaps
--News Direct-- Two of the largest dApps on BNB Chain, Venus Protocol and PancakeSwap, have joined forces to deliver seamless token swap functionality on the leading DeFi crypto borrow/lend protocol. The first of our two-part integration has been completed with one-click repay functionality on the way. As part of Venus's...
Benzinga
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
Benzinga
Where National Storage Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Storage NSA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for National Storage. The company has an average price target of $49.57 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $42.00.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Plains All American
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Plains All American PAA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Plains All American has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $14.00.
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Filecoin's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Filecoin's FIL/USD price has risen 4.47% to $4.62. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% gain, moving from $4.29 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $236.84. The chart below...
Benzinga
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $15,475 (38,888 MANA) In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $15,475, which is 9.81x the current floor price of 1.298 Ethereum ETH/USD ($15,475 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
