WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. They lock up and Mensah with a wrist lock and Borne with a reversal. Oro with a kick to escape the hold. They lock up and Borne with a side head lock. Oro with punches and Borne with a leg sweep and a waist lock. Borne with a rollup for a near fall. Borne with a waist lock and a rear chin lock. Oro with a side head lock. Oro with a waist lock and Borne with a standing switch. Oro lands on his feet on a German suplex by Borne. Oro with a drop kick and a series of arm drags. Oro with a head scissors take down. Mensah with a splash through the ropes to Borne. Oro with a forearm and chop. Oro with an Irish whip. Borne with a forearm to Oro and he drop kicks Mensah off the apron to the floor.
IN-DEX REUNITES, WWE TREASURES, SAMI TALKS AND MORE
Season one of WWE Most Wanted Treasures is now available on Hulu. Although interestingly enough, the episodes have Lifetime Television branding which is a part of the A + E Networks family. Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell had a reunion at an NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida last night,
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN ON FS1 PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX Sports 1 from Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center, featuring:. *The fallout of Survivor Series: Wargames. *Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet in the Smackdown World Cup Tournament Final - the winner will earn the chance to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
THE LATEST WWE RETURN IS...
Tegan Nox officially returned to WWE on tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Nox, 28, was released by WWE under the Vince McMahon regime in November 2021, a short time after being brought up to the main roster as part of a team with Shotzi that never really went anywhere. She had previously been with the NXT brand from 2019 until being called up to the main roster. She had previously competed in the Mae Young Classic before being signed by WWE.
WWE HALL OF FAMER HEADING TO ORLANDO, RAW STAR SET FOR SMACKDOWN, RICK BOOGS UPDATE AND MORE
WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering is slated to be at the WWE Performance Center next week. Johnny Gargano is set to be at next Friday's Smackdown taping, likely for a dark match segment. Rick Boogs was back on the road for WWE for the first time since Wrestlemania, taking
SASHA BANKS AT CELTICS, NEW WWE DVDS, WWE HONORS CT POLICE OFFICER AND MORE
The next round of A&E Biography episodes, including The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, and Kurt Angle, will be released in a 2 DVD set on 1/24/23. Sasha Banks was at tonight's Boston Celtics Game in Boston at the TD Garden. The NBC affiliate in Bristol, CT featured
12/2 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Did Orange Cassidy Drop the Axe on QT Marshall's All-Atlantic Title Hopes? | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. Was Darby Allin Able to Exact Revenge on Cole Karter? | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. EXCLUSIVE: The House of Black Continue their Vicious Assault After Rampage | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. The Acclaimed Aren't Backing Down
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Zoey says after getting rid of some dead weight, I have been tearing through the NXT Roster. Tonight, I will show the person across the ring from me that I am unstoppable. Match Number One: Dana Brooke versus Zoey Stark. They lock
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & VIDEO CLIP
This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *Tormenta and Wrecking Ball vs. Princess Aussie and Leia Makoa. *Jessie Jones vs. Penelope Pink with Lana Star. *GI vs. BK Rhythm.
KURT ANGLE RETURNING TO WWE NEXT WEEK
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:. *Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler.
NXT STARS ON MAIN EVENT, TOD GORDON'S BOOK, ROH ON DISCOVERY AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Why are so many NXT stars wrestling on WWE Main Event?. It's to give them a chance to work in front of main roster crowds and see how they do. Given Triple H is well aware of what they can do, it's sort of a testing the concept without placing them on Raw or Smackdown.
NEW MATCH SET FOR ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV
Former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor confronted and challenged his former tag team partner Keith Lee to meet him at the 12/10 Final Battle PPV during AEW Rampage tonight. That match is the third confirmed match for the show.
ROAD DOGG TALKS WWE RETURN, WHAT HIS NEW POSITION ENTAILS AND MORE
Road Dogg discussed his return to WWE and his new position as the head of live events with The Military News at this link. On his WWE return, he commented, "It was all an incredible story with divine intervention for sure. I was released in January 2022 and I had nine months of severance pay because I was a full time employee for a decade. Literally the month the severance pay was due to end, Paul (Levesque, Chief Content Officer for WWE) or Hunter as most people know him, called me and asked me if I wanted to come back. It was incredible and that’s why I say it was divine intervention. I do believe it was God looking out for me even when I was worried and was not being faithful. At the same time, I was thinking, the right thing will happen. I was praying and believing. And it did happen, it was not what I was expecting."
THE FIRST COMPETITOR IN THE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE IS...
Kofi Kingston is the first competitor named for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match in San Antonio, Texas:
WWE RETURNING TO INDIA FOR FIRST LIVE EVENT IN YEARS
WWE will be returning to India for a live event next month, PWInsider.com has confirmed. While the event has not yet been announced, we are told it will be Wednesday 1/18. It is currently slated to be a Smackdown brand event. This would be the first live WWE event in
OPENING SMACKDOWN TONIGHT IS....
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian. *Moose vs Bhupinder Gujjar.
11/30 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
MJF's Reign of Terror Has Just Begun | AEW Dynamite, 11/30/22. Who Made Their Return in Indy & Confronted Jon Moxley? | AEW Dynamite, 11/30/22. The Elite Climb Back Into the Series With a Huge Win! | AEW Dynamite, 11/30/22. Bryan Danielson & Dax Harwood Put on a Wrestling
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall - Lumberjack Match. *Private Party vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. *Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland to appear. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed to appear. *Renee Paquette
OPENING TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS IS...
Scheduled to open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is a Bully Ray in-ring promo explaining his actions at the Over Drive PPV, where he attacked Josh Alexander and Alexander's wife.
