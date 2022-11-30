ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

buildingsaltlake.com

The commercial-to-residential conversion boom has already begun

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City is set to see multiple buildings be converted from commercial use...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Future of $37.5M 'Fleet Block' becomes slightly clearer as Salt Lake City seeks rezone

SALT LAKE CITY — Land has become a premium in Salt Lake City as Utah's capital continues to grow vertically to meet the state's growing population. That's why city officials are eager to transform the mostly-abandoned "Fleet Block" property within the city's Granary District into something more useful, because it's one of the few city-owned areas with room to change. Owning the land matters because it also allows the city the ability to control how the space is redeveloped, says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Gerrymandered Salt Lake County is Utah Republican Party's New Gulag

Most readers of this space know I grew up in Bingham Canyon, my home bordered on both sides by rail lines exiting the giant Kennecott Copper Mine just up the way. Those rail lines were used to transport the ore taken from the mine out to Magna where it was crushed, refined and smelted into the copper wires that transport electricity to the computer on which you are likely reading this column right now.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Orem mayor and son hit with $1M civil suit judgment

OREM — An Alabama court has awarded a $1 million civil judgment against Orem Mayor David Young and other defendants, concluding that a man was defrauded of an investment in a real estate venture. Young, his son Shawn D. Young and Torch13 LLC, a company founded by David Young,...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Snow hits morning commute, delays school in some districts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — A predicted snowstorm has turned roads icy along the Wasatch Front and delayed the start of school in several districts Friday morning. The Canyons School District, Summit Academy schools and Hawthorne Academy moved to a remote learning day due to dangerous road conditions. Extracurricular activities are also canceled unless road conditions improve.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

