Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
goduke.com
No. 15 Duke Meets Iowa in Jimmy V Classic Tuesday at MSG
No. 15 Duke returns to Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic vs. Iowa Tuesday night. Dan Shulman and Dick Vitale have the call on ESPN. On radio, David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the Blue Devils Network from LEARFIELD while Mike Couzens and Bob Valvano are set to announce the game on ESPN Radio.
goduke.com
Delaney Graham Named Academic All-America for Third Time
DURHAM – For the third straight year, Duke women's soccer graduate student Delaney Graham has been tabbed Academic All-America following a vote of College Sports Communicators. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Graham becomes just the fourth Duke student-athlete to earn the award on three different occasions – Max Quinzani...
goduke.com
Five Blue Devils Earn All-Region Honors
DURHAM – The United Soccer Coaches organization has announced the All-Region teams for the 2022 season, with five Duke men's soccer players being recognized in the All-South region. Eliot Hamill, Shakur Mohammed and Peter Stroud all earned First Team honors, while Kamran Acito and Nick Pariano were named to...
goduke.com
Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
goduke.com
Duke Bound For Military Bowl
DURHAM – Duke University will play in its 15th bowl game when it meets UCF in the Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, on Wednesday, December 28 in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy is set for...
goduke.com
Elko a Finalist for Eddie Robinson Award
DURHAM – Duke head coach Mike Elko has been selected as one of eight finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This season, Elko was named the 2022 ACC Coach...
goduke.com
Duke Opens Indoor Season With Eight Event Wins, 10 Top-Five Program Marks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Duke track and field opened its 2023 indoor season in style on Saturday as the Blue Devils won eight events, set 10 top-five program marks and registered 36 top-five placements across the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-off and Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. TOP PERFORMANCES. Representing Duke as...
goduke.com
Shepherd to Participate in PXG College Golf Showcase
DURHAM – Duke women's golf senior Erica Shepherd will participate in the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 14 from 7-9 p.m. (ET), on Golf Channel, as announced Monday by the Fidelity Sports Group, PXG and the Scottsdale National Golf Club.
goduke.com
All Four Duke Golfers Move on at LPGA Q-Series
MOBILE, Ala. – After 72 holes of action at the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament Q-Series, all four of the Duke women's golfers competing advanced to the second week of action. Ana Belac, Lindy Duncan, Jaravee Boonchant and Miranda Wang finished in the top-70 at the Robert Trent Jones Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala., to move on to week two.
