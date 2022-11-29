ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

No. 15 Duke Meets Iowa in Jimmy V Classic Tuesday at MSG

No. 15 Duke returns to Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic vs. Iowa Tuesday night. Dan Shulman and Dick Vitale have the call on ESPN. On radio, David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the Blue Devils Network from LEARFIELD while Mike Couzens and Bob Valvano are set to announce the game on ESPN Radio.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Delaney Graham Named Academic All-America for Third Time

DURHAM – For the third straight year, Duke women's soccer graduate student Delaney Graham has been tabbed Academic All-America following a vote of College Sports Communicators. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Graham becomes just the fourth Duke student-athlete to earn the award on three different occasions – Max Quinzani...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Five Blue Devils Earn All-Region Honors

DURHAM – The United Soccer Coaches organization has announced the All-Region teams for the 2022 season, with five Duke men's soccer players being recognized in the All-South region. Eliot Hamill, Shakur Mohammed and Peter Stroud all earned First Team honors, while Kamran Acito and Nick Pariano were named to...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Bound For Military Bowl

DURHAM – Duke University will play in its 15th bowl game when it meets UCF in the Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, on Wednesday, December 28 in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy is set for...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Elko a Finalist for Eddie Robinson Award

DURHAM – Duke head coach Mike Elko has been selected as one of eight finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This season, Elko was named the 2022 ACC Coach...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Opens Indoor Season With Eight Event Wins, 10 Top-Five Program Marks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Duke track and field opened its 2023 indoor season in style on Saturday as the Blue Devils won eight events, set 10 top-five program marks and registered 36 top-five placements across the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-off and Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. TOP PERFORMANCES. Representing Duke as...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Shepherd to Participate in PXG College Golf Showcase

DURHAM – Duke women's golf senior Erica Shepherd will participate in the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 14 from 7-9 p.m. (ET), on Golf Channel, as announced Monday by the Fidelity Sports Group, PXG and the Scottsdale National Golf Club.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

All Four Duke Golfers Move on at LPGA Q-Series

MOBILE, Ala. – After 72 holes of action at the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament Q-Series, all four of the Duke women's golfers competing advanced to the second week of action. Ana Belac, Lindy Duncan, Jaravee Boonchant and Miranda Wang finished in the top-70 at the Robert Trent Jones Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala., to move on to week two.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy