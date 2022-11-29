Read full article on original website
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
Michael Irvin on integrating Odell Beckham Jr. into Cowboys' offense, Jerry Jones' photo
Michael Irvin joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to discuss how the Cowboys integrate Odell Beckham into the offense should they be able to sign him next week. Plus, he defended Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear
The game of the week in the NFL will be a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Bengals got the better of the Chiefs when the two teams faced off last January, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow had extremely high ...
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
Yardbarker
Former Patriots coordinator: Bill Belichick wouldn’t hesitate to fire his own sons
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been one to let an assistant coach overstay their welcome, but what if said assistants were his own flesh and blood?. On a recent episode of “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI, former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss disclosed that he believes Belichick would have no qualms with firing either of his sons, Stephen and Brian, who serve as linebackers coach and safeties coach, respectively, on New England’s staff.
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Bill Belichick
Tom Brady to the Patriots talk is heating up for the 2023 NFL regular season. While the idea seems far fetched, there's clearly still some mutual respect between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Earlier this month, Brady gave some major praise to the New England Patriots head coach.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Practice Injury Report: Diggs, Gallup OUT Again
DEC 1 STILL NO DIGGS OR GALLUP Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is making it clear that the Dallas illness bug still isn't going away ... and for Michael Gallup and Trevon Diggs it means a second straight day of absence from practice here at The Star. They will be involved...
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
The Buffalo Bills will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots in a Thursday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bills edged the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a Thanksgiving thriller where Josh Allen drove...
NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Quarterbacks' Death
The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday. John Hadl, a legendary Kansas Jayhawks star who had a long career in the National Football League, has died at the age of 82. “John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
2 Cowboys Stars Missing Practice Again On Thursday
Two key contributors will remain sidelined Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, head coach Mike McCarthy said Michael Gallup and Trevon Diggs will miss practice with an undisclosed illness. They'll both participate in team meetings virtually. Gallup and Diggs also sat out...
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 13 picks
The New York Giants (7-4) will host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that line has done a complete 180. As of this writing, Big Blue is +2.5. Let’s...
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
