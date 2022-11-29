The defense is the key for the Dallas Cowboys against the Indianapolis Colts this upcoming Sunday. Dallas is coming off an impressive Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants. The Cowboys were able to keep Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, and the run game in check most of the game, leading to a win on turkey day. Dallas will have to be great against the run again to keep Jonathan Taylor in check for a Cowboy win on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO