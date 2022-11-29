ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves practice with quad injury

Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are facing a must-win against a bad Denver Broncos team this Sunday. Baltimore finds itself at 7-4 and tied atop the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals following last week’s ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This snapped a four-game winning streak for the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
RavenCountry

Month of December Has Been Kind to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens like to finish strong and are one of the NFL's most dominant teams in the month of December. Baltimore is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-best winning percentage in December, according to BetMaryland.com. "Last season, in particular, the Ravens entered December...
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Possible Candidates to Replace Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry

Green Bay Packers fans have seen enough. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ defense once again failed to show up. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards on just 17 carries. Running back Miles Sanders also chipped in 143 yards on 21 carries with two touchdown carries. On Sunday night, it was the Packers run defense that failed. In other games, it was the pass defense that failed.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ravens Have to Adjust to Broncos Stout Defense

The Denver Broncos' defense has been among the best in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Ravens' offense has staggered over the past few games, especially inside the red zone. The Broncos defense has been so good that there was a sideline confrontation between defensive tackle Mike Purcell and quarterback Russell Wilson after the offense stalled again.
DENVER, CO
Wbaltv.com

Ravens Week 13 preview: Ravens need a bounce-back win against Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens (7-4) are looking to return to their winning ways against the Denver Broncos (3-8) as they host the AFC West opponent in Baltimore on Sunday. After a disappointing last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, a convincing win would go a long way to building momentum toward a playoff run.
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Defense is the Key for Dallas Against Indianapolis

The defense is the key for the Dallas Cowboys against the Indianapolis Colts this upcoming Sunday. Dallas is coming off an impressive Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants. The Cowboys were able to keep Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, and the run game in check most of the game, leading to a win on turkey day. Dallas will have to be great against the run again to keep Jonathan Taylor in check for a Cowboy win on Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

